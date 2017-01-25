The Tweed gets set to celebrate Australia Day

Getting ready for Australia Day are Murwillumbah residents Auara Nance-Kivell and Rohini Robson.

WITH Australia Day celebrations kicking off across the Tweed tomorrow, there will be plenty of activities and ceremonies for families to attend.

But Tweed Palliative Support president Meredith Dennis will have an extra reason to celebrate this year after she was named a NSW finalist in the Australian of the Year 2017 in the Local Hero category, which was eventually won by Broken Hill's Josephine Peter.

"Out of all the great community and business people in the state, I was humbled to be chosen as a NSW Finalist for the 2017 Australian of the Year Awards - Local Hero,” Ms Dennis said.

"I share this award with all our volunteers, committee members and others who have worked hard to build the charity into what it is today.”

Ms Dennis was nominated for her on-going support and campaigning for the state's only community hospice.

PRIDE OF TWEED: Tweed Palliative Support president Meredith Dennis was named as a NSW finalist in the Australian of the Year 2017 Local Hero category. Nolan Verheij-full

"Despite our enormous contribution to community palliative care in our region, my greatest disappointment is that we still do not receive any government funding from the NSW Health '$86 million' palliative care budget,” she said.

"We totally rely on community and business support, donations, partnerships and the TPS Hospice Shop in Murwillumbah to continue our free and donation-based services.”

Ms Dennis said she was going to celebrate Australia Day with patients and their families at the hospice instead of attending the Australia Day Awards at the Opera House on January 26.

In other celebrations, Tweed Council will welcome 50 new citizens from 16 countries as they pledge their citizenship at Twin Towns.

Things to do:

The main Tweed Shire Australia Day Awards and Citizenship Ceremony is on from 11am at Twin Towns.

Tumbulgum will be hosting a free breakfast from 8am at Brian Breckenridge Field, Bawden St, Tumbulgum followed by a cricket challenge at 10am.

Burringbar sports club will be hosting activities and entertainment from 10am.

Kingscliff Lions Club are hosting a breakfast from 7am at Lions Park, Kingscliff followed by games and entertainment

Join the street parade at Tyalgum from 9am followed by the Local Australia Day awards and its popular annual cricket 'international Test' against India from 11.30am.

Pottsville Beach Sports Club will be hosting family events from 9am.