THINGS TO DO THIS WEEK...

1. Lots of laughs

THE funniest comedians from this year's Sydney Comedy Festival are hitting the stage and bringing an all-star comedy showcase right to Twin Towns Showroom this Friday night at 8.30pm. The showcase will feature some of the hottest acts of this year's comedy festival all live on stage for two hours of hard-hitting laughter. Tickets at Twin Towns Box Office or online at twintowns.com.au.

2. Fun for the kids

HEAD north with the kids to Surfers Paradise for Surfers Paradise Kids' Week and get among all the free activities and shows for kids along the foreshore and Cavil Mall. Activities run all week long, including kids' sushi making classes, face painting, movies on the big screen and many more fun things to do. Program guide at surfersparadise. com.au

3. Hinterland drive

TAKE a short road trip up the road to Carool and have a leisurely lunch at the lovely Potager Garden Kitchen, located at 502 Carool Rd, Carool. Potager is all about giving people great food that is primarily locally sourced and offering a relaxed dining experience. Open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays for lunch and dinner.

4. Dutch festival

THE Dutch community is holding its first ever Dutch- Australian festival starting this Friday and continuing Saturday, 9am to 4pm at St Cuthbert's Anglican Church, Tweed Heads. Join in the many Dutch activities, enjoy the food and entertainment and see all the Dutch items on display.