Things to do this week

23rd Dec 2016 2:12 PM
1. Christmas lunch

FOR anyone who is lonely and needs company on Christmas day, Murwillumbah SDA Church is hosting a Christmas lunch in the main community centre in Nullum St. Lunch is being served between 12pm and 1pm or if you wish to lend a helping hand on the day call Russell or Val on 0429 496 162.

2. Church services

BANORA Point Community Baptist Church is holding a Christmas Day service starting at 9am.

Go and join in for a wonderful family service. Banora Point Community Baptist Church is at 19/20 Corporation Circuit, South Tweed Heads.

3. Happy Birthday

BIG TED, Little Ted, Humpty and Jemima are heading to Gold Coast City Gallery as part of a celebratory exhibition to commemorate the 50th birthday of the much-loved Australian television program - Play School.

The colourful exhibition explores the five decades of Play School featuring toys, props and costumes , alongside archival audio and video clips of past programs and presenters having fun.

Visit today at Gold Coast City Gallery, the Arts Centre Gold Coast from 11am till 5pm.

4. Pop up bar

SOAK up the summer vibes at Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club's new Pop Up bar. Barefoot bowls, music, and delicious food available from 4pm every Friday, Saturday and Sunday with live entertainment every Friday and Sunday.

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  banora point community baptist church christmas 2016 gold coast arts centre kingscliff beach bowls club murwillumbah sda church playschool

