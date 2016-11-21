24°
News

This butcher believes paddock-to-plate is best

Aisling Brennan | 21st Nov 2016 1:36 PM
THICK CUT: Tweed Farmers Meat Co butcher Carl Young shows off some of his best cuts.
THICK CUT: Tweed Farmers Meat Co butcher Carl Young shows off some of his best cuts. Scott Powick

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

NOTHING beats eating food straight from the paddock to the plate.

Tweed Farmers Meat Co. owner Carl Young said that process was the key ingredient for creating his high quality butcher shop.

We chat with Carl about Tweed Farmers Meat Co.:

What inspired you to open your own business?

Tweed Farmers Meat Co. is our way of connecting customers to the farm, that's why every week I am selecting the best stock from our farm and neighbouring farms to ensure we are supplying our loyal Tweed customers with beautiful grass-fed free-range meat.

What do you most enjoy about operating your own business?

Being able to bring the best produce from the Scenic Rim Region to the Tweed locals. Sharing the story of where the meat comes from and the farmers it's supporting.

What's the biggest challenge in operating a business in Tweed?

It's not just in Tweed, but competing with major supermarkets who can heavily discount through their large buying power is a massive challenge. Once people appreciate where their meat comes from, they're more willing to pay fair prices and support local businesses.

What are your future plans for the business?

We want to employ more Tweed locals and grow our business. We want to supply local restaurants, and become more involved in the Tweed community.

FAST FACTS:

Tweed Farmers Meat Co. is located at Shop 242, Tweed City Shopping Centre, Tweed Heads

Tweed Daily News
This butcher believes paddock-to-plate is best

This butcher believes paddock-to-plate is best

Tweed butcher prides himself on high quality meat straight from the paddock.

Gallery: Pacific Coast students go out in style

Ebony Forrest, Natalie Cochrane and Maddison Cooper-Barber.

Pacific Coast Christian School formal

Our first ladies: all female team to lead Tweed

TEAM TWEED: The newly elected Tweed Shire Council who will be led by Mayor Katie Milne and Deputy Mayor Chris Cherry.

All-female team to lead Tweed for first time ever

Dawn pushing for a place in Upper House

Greens candidate Dawn Walker

Push to replace Greens MLC with Fingal candidate

Local Partners

Motorcycle rider collides with pole

A MOTORCYCLE rider has suffered serious leg injuries following a crash this morning.

Gallery: Pacific Coast students go out in style

Ebony Forrest, Natalie Cochrane and Maddison Cooper-Barber.

Pacific Coast Christian School formal

'I need to do what I can': 65km walk for cancer patient

Karlee Robinson is walking from Caloundra to Noosa for her cousin Aaron Parker, who has terminal brain cancer.

What do you do when someone you love has terminal brain cancer?

Animal liberation group follows circus to Ipswich

Lennon Brothers Circus has set up camp in Caloundra and lion trainer, Mohammed Jritlou, gave the Daily an inside tour to meet some of the animals he cares for. Mohammed with some of his performing pooches. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily

Animal Liberation Queensland will protest at the site tomorrow

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self.

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

Pacific Rim 2 to film in Queensland

Pacific Rim 2 to film in Queensland

SCI-FI sequel to employ nearly 300 Queensland-based crew members.

Brad Pitt quit family meeting

Brad Pitt reportedly "stormed out" of a meeting with his children

Kanye kills concert after just 30 minutes

Kanye West

Kanye West stormed off stage at his concert after just 30 minutes.

Davey Woder a real contender for X Factor title

The X Factor 2016 finalist Davey Woder.

MACKAY native, who now lives in Logan, gets all-star endorsement.

Lady Gaga's chronic pain

Lady Gaga has revealed that she suffers from chronic pain

Prince William admits fatherhood struggles

Prince William admits he has struggled with fatherhood

Latin star Julio Iglesias to return

ALL HEART: Legendary performer Julio Iglesias can't wait to reconnect with his Australian fans.

Singer back to connect with fans

The Ultimate Beach House

2 King Street, Fingal Head 2487

House 4 3 2 Price Guide...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 26TH NOVEMBER 10:00 - 10:30AM NSW DST Located in an enviable corner position directly opposite beach access, this stunning...

Brand New Master Built Home in an Elevated Position with Views

31 Snowgum Drive, Bilambil Heights 2486

House 4 2 2 $589,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 26TH NOVEMBER 2:00 - 2:30PM NSW DST Elevated to capture the breezes and designed to enjoy the wide-ranging Ocean, Valley and...

The Pride of Parkes Lane

55 Parkes Lane, Terranora 2486

House 6 3 4 $1,250,000 ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 26th November 12:00 - 12:30PM NSW DST Set amongst quality homes on the high side of the street this home has been designed to...

Charming Family Entertainer

1 Boorala Court, Tugun 4224

House 4 2 3 Price Guide...

Situated in a quiet street in the heart of Tugun this solid two storey four bedroom home offers a large open plan living and dining area with pine timber flooring...

&#39;This impressive family home has it all and a lifestyle to match!&#39;

160 Botanical Circuit, Banora Point 2486

House 4 2 2 $735,000 ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 26TH NOVEMBER 12:00 - 12:30PM NSW DST Spacious covered pergola area overlooking the Inground lap pool and spa Conveniently...

Resort style living in sought after Rainbow Bay

13/3 Eden Street, Rainbow Bay 4225

Unit 2 2 1 $595,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 26TH NOVEMBER 11:00 - 11:30AM NSW DST Two bedrooms, two bathroom apartment in Yacht Harbour Towers * Spacious sunlit open...

Love Me As I Am....Or Make Me What You Can

9 Bambery Street, Fingal Head 2487

House 2 2 1 AUCTION

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 26TH NOVEMBER 11:00 - 11:30AM NSW DST Here is a rare opportunity to purchase an original beach shack in a position so...

Immaculate Unit in an Ultra Convenient Location

3/25 Lloyd Street, Tweed Heads South 2486

Unit 2 1 1 $299,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 26TH NOVEMBER 4:00 - 4:30PM NSW DST Enjoying a great position within walking distance of the Tweed River, shops, parks...

Exceptional Rendered Family Home with Views to the Surfers Paradise Skyline

56 Mount Bilinga Circuit, Bilambil Heights 2486

House 4 2 2 $699,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 26TH NOVEMBER 3:00 - 3:30PM NSW DST This rendered family home rests on a large elevated block capturing fantastic Hinterland...

You will feel peacefully at home in this charming three level Queenslander, set amongst the trees on Tugun Hill

22 Illawarra Court, Tugun 4224

House 4 2 2 AUCTION

The first level showcases high ceilings and warm timber flooring, offering a large open plan living and dining area. You will find a lovely bay window seat where...

WATCH: $63m retirement village rises up on Sunshine Coast

VISION: The new vertical retirement village at Oceanside.

Construction begins on vertical retirement village

A lazy $1.69m for this shed? They're not dreamin'

The Glebe tin shed that went for $1.69m.

Want your own shed? Nope, you can’t afford that.

Yabba, dabba doo! Coast’s Flintstones house on market

The McCall family home at Eudlo that is known as the Sunshine Coast's very own Flintstones house.

Hand-built stone cottage at property that become family's Bedrock

Grandmother of seven evicted from home of 19 years

Sharon James was evicted for her family home of 19 years last Thursday after not paying her bills for two years.

Grandmother evicted from family home after not making her repayments

Breathtaking bliss in Bilambil

56 Mt Bilinga Circuit, Bilambil Heights

56 Mt Bilinga Circuit, Bilambil Heights

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!