This butcher believes paddock-to-plate is best

THICK CUT: Tweed Farmers Meat Co butcher Carl Young shows off some of his best cuts.

NOTHING beats eating food straight from the paddock to the plate.

Tweed Farmers Meat Co. owner Carl Young said that process was the key ingredient for creating his high quality butcher shop.

We chat with Carl about Tweed Farmers Meat Co.:

What inspired you to open your own business?

Tweed Farmers Meat Co. is our way of connecting customers to the farm, that's why every week I am selecting the best stock from our farm and neighbouring farms to ensure we are supplying our loyal Tweed customers with beautiful grass-fed free-range meat.

What do you most enjoy about operating your own business?

Being able to bring the best produce from the Scenic Rim Region to the Tweed locals. Sharing the story of where the meat comes from and the farmers it's supporting.

What's the biggest challenge in operating a business in Tweed?

It's not just in Tweed, but competing with major supermarkets who can heavily discount through their large buying power is a massive challenge. Once people appreciate where their meat comes from, they're more willing to pay fair prices and support local businesses.

What are your future plans for the business?

We want to employ more Tweed locals and grow our business. We want to supply local restaurants, and become more involved in the Tweed community.

FAST FACTS:

Tweed Farmers Meat Co. is located at Shop 242, Tweed City Shopping Centre, Tweed Heads