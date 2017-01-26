29°
Three from Tweed make 2017 honours list

26th Jan 2017 11:44 AM
Mick Fanning contemplates what lies ahead as he prepares for the final of the J-Bay Open in South Africa.
Mick Fanning contemplates what lies ahead as he prepares for the final of the J-Bay Open in South Africa. WSL/Kirstin Scholtz

SURFER Mick Fanning, preventative health campaigner Bernard Mckay and artist Graeme Stevenson form a Tweed contingent among 958 people recognised in Australia Day 2017 Honours.

Mr Fanning was recognised for his services to surfing and as a supporter of charities; Mr McKay for his contribution to public administration, particularly the health sector, and his efforts in helping shape preventative health campaigns, programs and policies; and Mr Stevenson for his contributions to the Australian and the global art communities.

The Governor-General and Chancellor of the Order of Australia, Sir Peter Cosgrove said the list recognised a diverse range of contributions and service across all fields.

"To all recipients, I offer my deepest congratulations, admiration and respect for your contribution to our nation,” the Governor-General said.

"We are fortunate as a community to have so many outstanding people willing to dedicate themselves to the betterment of our nation and it is only fitting that they have today been recognised through the Australian Honours system.”

Graeme Stevenson, Creator of Colour in your life.
Graeme Stevenson, Creator of Colour in your life. John Gass /TWE060313weekender

Graeme John Stevenson (OAM) Order of Australia Medal.

Mr Stevenson, of Murwillumbah, founded and hosts the global television series, Put Some Colour in Your Life. He has filmed talented artists from Australia and other parts of the world and presented them to audiences for the past six years, with the series spanning 200 episodes.

In 2013 he launched the Paint Your Life Fund, a not-for-profit organisation providing art therapy and creative relief to those less fortunate in the community.

"It's a fantastic honour,” said Mr Stevenson. 'Not just for me but for all artists. I started this journey hoping to bring a little colour to the world and preserve some of the great talents out there. To be recognised for that is tremendous. I almost can't believe it.'

Bernard Vincent McKay - Officer (AO) in the General Division.

Mr McKay, of Terranora in northern NSW, received the AO for distinguished service to public administration, particularly to the health sector, through the development, promotion and implementation of preventive health campaigns, programs and policies.

The public servant severed in a number of major positions in NSW, the ACT and Northern Territory and across the world in his long career, including as secretary of the Department of Health from 1984-1987,

For six years from 1998 to 2004 he was chairman of the Northern Sydney Area Health Service and since 1987 has been an International Fellow at the King Edward Hospital Fund, London.

During the early 1980s he was also chairman and chief executive of the South Australian Health Commission.

Elizabeth Osborne and son Mick Fanning.
Elizabeth Osborne and son Mick Fanning. Alina Rylko

Mr Michael Eugene Fanning, - Officer (AO) in the General Division.

Mr Fanning received an AO for his service to surfing as a professional competitor at the national and international level, and as a supporter of a range of charitable foundations.

His career highlights include: World Champion, Association of Surfing Professionals (now the World Surf League), 2013, 2009, and 2007 and Rookie of the Year, 2002. He has been Australian Male Surfer of the Year, 2011, 2010, 2008, 2007, 2004, and 2002 and a professional surfer since 2002.

He was host of the Red Bull Future Surf Camp in 2012 and his commitment to charitable service includes:

Starlight Ambassador, Starlight Children's Foundation, since 2014.

Active Supporter, 'Wings for Life' Spinal Cord Research Foundation, ongoing and Supporter, 'Wings for Life World Run', ongoing.

Active Supporter, Cure for MDN (Motor Neuron Disease) Foundation, ongoing.

Provided financial donation to Matt Lee, a body-boarder who was attacked by a Great White Shark at Ballina, New South Wales in 2015.

Tweed Daily News

