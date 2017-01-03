Three ways to keep your resolutions

IT'S a new year which means most of us are doomed to fail in our quest to stick to our varied list of resolutions.

While we set out with the best of intentions, 92% of us fail in our quest for a better body, to earn more money, have more free time or whatever else we promise ourselves. Obviously, our usual goal-setting strategies aren't delivering results.

Behavioural expert and neuroscience trainer Bill Lee-Emery said when making New Year's resolutions, the majority of people made the same mistakes but it was possible to be one of the 8% of those that stick to their guns.

Bill Lee-Emery. Contributed

Mr Lee-Emery is offered some tips on how to align your head, heart and gut when making resolutions for 2017:

* Listen to your heart: Find a quiet place and place your hand on your heart and connect with what is most important to you about the upcoming year. Ask what one thing would make your 2017 truly happy and successful?

* Bring your brain into the equation: Ask your head to come up with creative ideas to support the hearts' values and aspirations. Pay attention to any ideas that emerge and invite your heart to select one idea.

* Gut action: Next take that favoured idea down to your belly and invite the gut to mobilise you and your actions, around those ideas, to get you where you want to be. Finally, connect back with your heart brain and thank each brain for its contribution.

Mr Lee-Emery said by goal setting without aligning the head, heart and gut many people end up suffering failure, depression, anxiety, poor health, self-sabotage, confusion, overwhelm, procrastination, and indecision.

"That comes from a lack of meaning, direction and purpose,” he said.

Mr Lee-Emery will host a workshop in the Tweed on January 17 on how to align head, heart and gut.

For more information, mbitcoachtraining.com/ Tweed