Throwing out the trash

HEAP OF GARBAGE: The mound of rubbish outside a Mooball property continued to grow before Tweed Shire Council collected it as part of its curb side collection.

MOOBALL resident Bernie Quinn is fed-up of people leaving rubbish outside his Pottsville Rd property every time the Tweed Shire Council has a kerbside rubbish collection.

While council has since collected the rubbish in the area, Mr Quinn said every time there's a collection period people disregard the rules and add to the ever-growing pile outside his property.

"It's astronomically filthy and dirty and it's going into my paddock,” Mr Quinn said.

"It's been dumped in front of my cattle gates.”

Mr Quinn said for five years he'd been asking council to stop the mounting heap of rubbish that always builds outside his property.

"I always get the same answer that they're going to be doing something,” he said.

"There's a couple of trees near where this dumping is taking place and they promised to put cameras in them but that hasn't happened. I think council dumping is very good for the Tweed but it's very unfair for people not dumping in front of their own house.”

Tweed Shire Council's waste management coordinator Rod Dawson said the current kerbside collection had proven to be effective but only if people did the right thing.

"It is open to misuse by people who dump illegally, do not put their items out during the scheduled time or don't adhere to the types and amounts of waste allocated to each resident,” Mr Dawson said.

"This has led to rising costs to provide the service and results in a number of complaints from residents negatively impacted by people not doing the right thing.”

Mr Dawson said the council was assessing alternative rubbish collection options, including a dial-up service.

"Residents would contact council when they had waste to collect and they would be allocated a date within the following few weeks,” he said.

"A contract collection team would then remove bulk waste from a number of houses in that area on that day.”

A report on the bulk waste collection, including the option for a dial-up service, will be considered by the new council at their first meeting tomorrow.