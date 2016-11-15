23°
News

Throwing out the trash

Aisling Brennan | 15th Nov 2016 12:40 PM
HEAP OF GARBAGE: The mound of rubbish outside a Mooball property continued to grow before Tweed Shire Council collected it as part of its curb side collection.
HEAP OF GARBAGE: The mound of rubbish outside a Mooball property continued to grow before Tweed Shire Council collected it as part of its curb side collection. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

MOOBALL resident Bernie Quinn is fed-up of people leaving rubbish outside his Pottsville Rd property every time the Tweed Shire Council has a kerbside rubbish collection.

While council has since collected the rubbish in the area, Mr Quinn said every time there's a collection period people disregard the rules and add to the ever-growing pile outside his property.

"It's astronomically filthy and dirty and it's going into my paddock,” Mr Quinn said.

"It's been dumped in front of my cattle gates.”

Mr Quinn said for five years he'd been asking council to stop the mounting heap of rubbish that always builds outside his property.

"I always get the same answer that they're going to be doing something,” he said.

"There's a couple of trees near where this dumping is taking place and they promised to put cameras in them but that hasn't happened. I think council dumping is very good for the Tweed but it's very unfair for people not dumping in front of their own house.”

Tweed Shire Council's waste management coordinator Rod Dawson said the current kerbside collection had proven to be effective but only if people did the right thing.

"It is open to misuse by people who dump illegally, do not put their items out during the scheduled time or don't adhere to the types and amounts of waste allocated to each resident,” Mr Dawson said.

"This has led to rising costs to provide the service and results in a number of complaints from residents negatively impacted by people not doing the right thing.”

Mr Dawson said the council was assessing alternative rubbish collection options, including a dial-up service.

"Residents would contact council when they had waste to collect and they would be allocated a date within the following few weeks,” he said.

"A contract collection team would then remove bulk waste from a number of houses in that area on that day.”

A report on the bulk waste collection, including the option for a dial-up service, will be considered by the new council at their first meeting tomorrow.

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  curb side rubbish collection mooball tweed shire council

Throwing out the trash

Throwing out the trash

People continue to illegally dump rubbish during the TSC biannual curb side collection.

NSW Nationals elect John Barilaro as its new leader

John Barilaro will now lead the NSW Nationals.

Tweed Valley club celebrates 25 years

Members of the innaugral Murwillumbah Triathlon Club 25 years ago

A celebration of champions

Storms fail to dampen swimmers' spirits in the pool

Twin Towns swim club members Brendan Piccini, 14, and Shar Merchant, 9, getting some practice in at Oasis Pools, Banora Point, ahead of Saturday's Twin Towns Mini-Maxi swimming championships

Stae of Origin in the pool.

Local Partners

4 THINGS TO DO THIS WEEKEND...

Four things to do on the Tweed this weekend

Diary: Bilambil Fair and other happenings

CRAZY FUN: Bilambil Primary School captain Ella Parkes, vice captain Kate Butler and deputy principal Jarrod Menin, getting ready for Saturday's Community Fair Day. It is only the second fair the school has hosted with the last one in 2014 attracting more than 4000 people.There will be food and market stalls, an animal farm, rides, showbags, face painting, and much more. Open from 10am-3pm, entry free.

Diary: What's on around Tweed

'I need to do what I can': 65km walk for cancer patient

Karlee Robinson is walking from Caloundra to Noosa for her cousin Aaron Parker, who has terminal brain cancer.

What do you do when someone you love has terminal brain cancer?

Animal liberation group follows circus to Ipswich

Lennon Brothers Circus has set up camp in Caloundra and lion trainer, Mohammed Jritlou, gave the Daily an inside tour to meet some of the animals he cares for. Mohammed with some of his performing pooches. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily

Animal Liberation Queensland will protest at the site tomorrow

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self.

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

Ralph Fiennes wins big at Evening Standard Theatre Awards

Ralph Fiennes wins big at Evening Standard Theatre Awards

RALPH Fiennes was the big winner at the 2016 London Evening Standard Theatre Awards after picking up Best Actor twice.

Blue singer Duncan James rushed to hospital

Blue singer Duncan James was rushed to hospital

"Ape in heels": Racist slur targets Michelle Obama

First Lady Michelle Obama has been called an "Ape in heels" by a property developer in West Virginia, whose social media post was praised by the county's mayor.

“I’m tired of seeing a Ape in heels.”

J.K. Rowling: I'm 'still learning' how to write screenplays

J.K. Rowling doesn't think she's quite there yet with screenplays

Howzat! Adele to play at The Gabba

Adele is coming to Queensland to play at The Gabba.

First major concert at The Gabba since Sherbert in 1973

WATCH: Trailer for Beauty and the Beast released

The trailer for Beauty and the Beast has finally been released

Katini takes a bite of the Big Apple

The Sunshine Coast's Katini Yamaoka has released her first album.

The Coast's own X Factor talent living the dream in New York

Resort style living in sought after Rainbow Bay

13/3 Eden Street, Rainbow Bay 4225

Unit 2 2 1 $595,000

Two bedrooms, two bathroom apartment in Yacht Harbour Towers * Spacious sunlit open plan lounge & dining living areas * Front and rear balconies giving great...

Charming Family Entertainer

1 Boorala Court, Tugun 4224

House 4 2 3 Price Guide...

Situated in a quiet street in the heart of Tugun this solid two storey four bedroom home offers a large open plan living and dining area with pine timber flooring...

Bush to Beach in Minutes!

112 Valley Drive, Tallebudgera 4228

House 4 2 4 Above $779,000

After living for 14 years in this lovely acreage home the owners are now moving on, creating a unique window of opportunity for one very fortunate family. Valley...

One of a Kind!

7 Ajax Court, Currumbin Waters 4223

House 5 3 5 Interest above...

This stunning home is In a quiet, sought after cul-de-sac and has been expertly built in an elevated position to capture the coastal breezes and spectacular views.

A Peaceful Paradise!

110 Tierney Drive, Currumbin Waters 4223

House 5 3 2 Interest above...

Located in the prized PBC catchment, only very rarely do homes on these large ocean access blocks come up for sale. At 1467m2, this parcel of prime creek front...

Doubleview Diamond!

3 Doubleview Drive, Elanora 4221

House 5 3 2 Interest Above...

This superbly presented, elevated brick and tile home on prestigious, sought after Doubleview Drive is an absolute Gem! The spacious house has been smartly built...

Ideal Investment Close to the Beach!

16/28 Miles Street, Kirra 4225

Unit 2 1 1 Price Guide...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 12:00 - 12:30PM QLD This is the perfect opportunity for anyone who is seeking a relaxed lifestyle or an excellent...

Last Chance to Secure In The Garland 701 Back On The Market

192 "The Garland" Marine Parade, Rainbow Bay 4225

Unit 3 2 2 Apartment 701 ...

The Garland on Rainbow Bay is a boutique development comprising eighteen luxurious three bedroom apartments and two magnificent four bedroom penthouses.

Nestled away on an elevated block amongst luscious greenery with ocean views throughout, this stunning family home is a must see

10 Cocararra Court, Tugun 4224

House 4 2 3 Price Guide ...

With large wooden double doors opening into the foyer downstairs, revealing warm bamboo timber flooring, the home radiates style. Equipped with a study and a large...

The Essence of Luxury and Style with Ocean Views

22 Parkes Lane, Terranora 2486

House 3 3 2 $740,000 ...

This exceptionally designed floor plan reveals warm timber flooring and high ceilings which creates a striking architectural impression. With its welcoming...

Yabba, dabba doo! Coast’s Flintstones house on market

The McCall family home that is known as the Flintstones house.

Hand-built stone cottage at property that become family's Bedrock

Grandmother of seven evicted from home of 19 years

Sharon James was evicted for her family home of 19 years last Thursday after not paying her bills for two years.

Grandmother evicted from family home after not making her repayments

Breathtaking bliss in Bilambil

56 Mt Bilinga Circuit, Bilambil Heights

56 Mt Bilinga Circuit, Bilambil Heights

Exquisite riverside dual living

9A and 9B, Kennedy Drive, Tweed Heads.

See inside 9A/9B Kennedy Drive, Tweed Heads

Off the plan buyers told to fork out extra for their home

Buyer is being asked for an extra $50,000 for his home

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!