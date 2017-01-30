Top line fights for Tweed

TWEED shire fighters are facing the ultimate test in the squared-circle when northern and interstate raiders come to town for a night of top professional and amateur boxing.

Cudgen Leagues Club will host a Pro-Am Fight Night, which organiser and trainer Nick Midgley from Kingscliff Boxing Stables said was a rare night of top quality boxing on the Tweed.

"This is my second pro-am, I usually hold about three fights a year,” he said.

"Outside of the last one I held in October, this is the first pro fight (night) on the Tweed in a long time.

The fight night on February 4 features 11 bouts and 22 fighters, including a super middleweight battle between Kingscliff Boxing Stables' Josh Fredricksen and Brisbane's Dean Purdon.

Trained by Midgley and Tony Nobbs, Fredricksen's bout headlines the card which features ten Kingscliff boxers.

Tweed super heavyweight Joe Tuala is also part of the card.

"There's also seven amateur title fights with belts on the line,” Midgley said.

Doors open at 6.30pm, with general admission tickets available for $50, and seated for $70.

"It's a high level of fighting featuring top level amateurs and up-and-coming professional fighters,” Midgley said.

"It's a good night of entertainment featuring dj's, dancers, ring girls, food and table service in a family friendly environment.”

Tickets available at the door until sold-out, or call 0456 879 258.