Touch time for Tweed

Daniel McKenzie
| 20th Sep 2016 4:00 PM
Noah Kemister, Oren London, Griffin Leslie, Tasman Todd, Dakoda Leslie, Parker Kemister, Nylah London and Amara London are raring to go for the new season.
Noah Kemister, Oren London, Griffin Leslie, Tasman Todd, Dakoda Leslie, Parker Kemister, Nylah London and Amara London are raring to go for the new season.

A POTTSVILLE father is so passionate about children being involved with sport, he's set up a touch football competition on the Tweed Coast.

Jason London, from Get Skillz which specialises in junior sports development, is keen to provide a touch competition alternative for the Pottsville region.

The Get Skillz Touch Football Competition 2016 has already attracted large numbers, with the league catering to a range of ages.

"A lot of people didn't want to travel to Kingscliff for Oztag, so I put together this competition,” London said.

"At the moment we have about 60 kids registered and it's about getting kids involved with sport while having fun and learning new skills.”

The league will play out of Tweed Coast Raiders, where London is a coach, at 4.30pm on Thursdays.

The league will feature fun competition for juniors aged up to eight, plus six competitive teams for ages nine to 12.

Noah Kemister, Oren London, Griffin Leslie, Tasman Todd, Dakoda Leslie, Parker Kemister, Nylah London and Amara London training for the new touch competition.
Noah Kemister, Oren London, Griffin Leslie, Tasman Todd, Dakoda Leslie, Parker Kemister, Nylah London and Amara London training for the new touch competition.

London said he would look to run three divisions with 48 children per division, but was happy to start small and build.

"The reason I'm doing it smaller is if I don't do it this year, I won't do it,” he said.

"This is the third year I've tried to start it, so if I didn't this year, we'd end up with no touch competition on the southern Tweed Coast.”

London has engaged the community, with various Pottsville companies signing on, including FoodWorks, the Bakehouse, Bait and Tackle, The Pizza Joint, Network Video, Koala Beach Contructions, Pottsville Meats and Nortec.

"The businesses get names on jerseys and they'll also receive a jersey for hosting it,” London said.

The cost is $45 per player for eight years and $60 per players ages nine to 12, and includes a team shirt, insurance and registration.

Players are urged to pay up by September 30 to finalise shirts and trophies.

For further information and registrations, visit http://www.get-skillz.com/ or call 0431 599 936.

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  get skillz, junior sport, northern rivers, pottsville, sport, touch australia, touch football, tweed

