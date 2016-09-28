Tour treks potential Games' course

THE Tour de Valley, Currumbin Valley's annual cycling event, is gearing up for its fifth year as cyclists from across Australia prepare to battle it out for the title of Queen or King of the Valley.

Following the proposed 2018 Commonwealth Games road cycling course, cyclists will tackle the ultimate trek through Currumbin Valley in a teams challenge or individual time trial.

Event organiser Chris Thompson from CycleSense = Excellence, said he was looking forward to another successful Tour de Valley.

"The Tour de Valley is an action packed event that attracts the perfect mix of competitive and recreational cyclists from across the country,” Thompson said.

"Now in its fifth year, the event is recognised as a great all-round participation event that encourages all ages to have a go, take the challenge and most importantly, enjoy the course in a safe environment.”

A competitor in Tour de Valley 2015's Individual Time Trial. Bruce Wilson/Veloshotz

Popular with Tweed cyclists, the Tour de Valley course features a 36km solo time trail and a teams challenge, competing over a distance of either 36km (one lap) or 72km (two laps).

"The out and back journey up Currumbin Valley is one of the best rides on the Gold Coast,” Thompson said.

"It has a beautiful backdrop and quiet roads that follow Currumbin Creek to its origins in the Springbrook National Park.”

Tour de Valley Team Cycle Challenge Bruce J Wilson

The Tour de Valley kicks-off on Sunday, October 9 with a solo time trial at 7am.

The event precinct is open to the public from 7am to 12pm at the Merv Craig Sporting Complex in Galleon Way, Currumbin Waters.

Road closures will be in place during competition.

The tour will be preceded by the second annual Kirra Criterium Classic on the Saturday.

Tour de Valley 2015's Kirra Criterium Classic Bruce Wilson/Veloshotz

Kicking off at the intersection of Musgrave and Douglas Sts, the tour features five categories and two novelty events

Musgrave St will be closed to traffic from Miles St to Coolangatta Rd between 6am to 12pm. Detours via Coolangatta Rd and Miles St will be in place.