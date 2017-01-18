Tractors to help pull in tourists

READY TO GO: Tropical Fruit World staff check out the new machinery at the Duranbah property.

TROPICAL Fruit World is ploughing straight into the new year with four new tractors added to the farm's fleet.

General manager Aymon Gow said the new Kubota tractors would take the fleet total to six.

"We are continuously building the quality of our farm attraction at Tropical Fruit World and the output of our working farm,” Mr Gow said. "The latest additions to our machinery family will allow us to do so.”

Mr Gow said the new tractors would be used for harvesting and general maintenance on the 173acre Duranbah farm and would be a welcome addition to the attractions on offer for visitors.

"Noel Graham Farm Machinery have looked after the farm and our machinery for 40 years,” Mr Gow said. "As a family owned and operated business ourselves, we believe in shopping local and supporting local business to keep our region thriving.”