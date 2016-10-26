Traffic delays on Kennedy Drive

Motorists can expect delays on Kennedy Drive due to scheduled construction.

The southern lane of the bridge over Cobaki Creek will be closed from 10am until 2pm on Wednesday, October 26.

Traffic will be diverted down to one lane from west of the bridge through to Limosa Road.

Traffic delays of 30 minutes to an hour, depending on the time of day and direction of travel, can be expected.

Work will continue on the $9 million Kennedy Drive upgrade until Monday, November 7.