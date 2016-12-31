Triple treat for Mur'bah track

JUMPING: The start of the class 3 handicap (1530m) at Murwillumbah on Tuesday. The eventual winner is Royal Roulette in the red, white and blue silks in the middle of the pack.

MURWILLUMBAH Racecourse will host the Northern Rivers Racing Association 2017 opener on Tuesday, capping off the jockey club's big three-part Summer Racing Series.

The highly successful seasonal program has so far ushered close to 3000 patrons to the little track among the cane fields over two December instalments. Organisers have been keen to encourage connections to head to Murwillumbah for the triple-header, with a special trainer's bonus on offer for the most successful trainer and runner-up.

With four wins to his credit, local trainer Matt Dunn has skipped clear of the pack over the course of the opening meets.

The series decider will play out over seven events from 2.20pm, with the feature race, the 1530m open handicap due to jump at 2.55pm, race 2 on the card.

A number of nice types are due to go around over the near-mile trip, including War Baby who has gone close at his past few attempts in Brisbane, and last start winner Dream Habit.

The upcoming meeting will be the second for the Tweed River Jockey club in seven days. Earlier in the week, the feature cup (1010m) was taken out by Skanda ($5.50), who made the trip south from his Eagle Farm home.

Enjoying a dream run behind the leaders, the Brad Herne-trained four-year-old knuckled down in the straight to tackle early leader and equal favourite Amber Jewel ($3.60).

The pair engaged in a grinding slog to the line with Skanda coming out on top to finish a head in front.

Despite the recent traffic, the Murwillumbah racing surface boasts a lush green cover and is currently rated Good 3.

Weather forecasts are for mainly fine conditions over the weekend with possible showers in the immediate lead-up to race day. Gates open 12.45pm.