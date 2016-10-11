Truckie moving gas cylinders blows over the limit

A TRUCK driver is set to appear at Tweed Local Court in November.

A TRUCK driver is set to appear at Tweed Heads Local Court next month after being charged with mid-range drink driving on Monday.

Police will allege the 61-year-old driver was operating a truck laden with dangerous goods when he was pulled over by police at an RBT on the M1 at Tweed Heads at about 9am yesterday.

The driver of the truck submitted to a roadside breath test which allegedly provided a positive result.

The man was arrested and taken to Tweed Heads Police Station where he was subjected to a further breath analysis.

Police will allege the man returned a reading of 0.083 which is in the mid-range category.

His truck was inspected and found to be carrying cylinders of carbon dioxide, LPG and compressed oxygen.

The man's licence was suspended and he was issued with a notice to appear in Tweed Heads Local Court on November 7.