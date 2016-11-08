Trust for Tweed rail trail

Young members of the Casino BMX Club are excited at the idea of the Northern Rivers Rail Trail which will start from Casino and go all the way to Murwillumbah.

A TRUST will be set up by Tweed Shire Council to oversee the operation and management of the proposed new Tweed Valley Rail Trail.

During the October 27 meeting, Tweed Shire Council director of engineering David Oxenham said the proposed rail trail corridor would remain in public hands, with a trust established to manage it.

A similar arrangement occurs with tourist holiday parks on the Tweed Coast.

Mr Oxenham said it would be too difficult to incorporate a new train system through the existing tunnels and narrow cuttings.

"Diverting the trail over the hill or mountain is generally not possible due to the steep gradient,” Mr Oxenham said.

"It is also difficult, costly and problematic where the rail formation is elevated on an embankment.

"Such a trail would also require frequent crossings of the rail formation to avoid obstructions.”

Mr Oxenham said the council estimated the cost of the Tweed Valley Trail would be approximately $535,000 per km, and cost an estimated $8575 per km per year to maintain.