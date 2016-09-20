Tuesday: Kick the Kilos leaderboard

ON SATURDAY our Kick the Kilos challenge officially kicked off.
Going up against 14 other regions to see who can rack up the most kilometres, walking or running, in 12 weeks, we now have 23 members signed up to our group on Strava and are well underway.
Don't forget to log your scores in our Strava app group, and it will pool together with everyone else's scores in that group. The town that racks up the biggest distance overall and per capita wins.
We want to get everyone on the Tweed involved, so sign up to Strava and spread the word.
1. Download Strava from the App store or Google Play.
2. Set up a Strava account with your email address and a password. Select running as your core activity.
3. Once you have an account, click on the three dots in the bottom right corner, 'more'. Click on clubs. You can then click on the search tool in the top right corner and search Kick the Kilos. Find Tweed Daily News and hit join.
Lets get kicking!
KM LEADERBOARD
SUNSHINE COAST 764.5KM
ROCKHAMPTON 407.9KM
BUNDABERG 383.2KM
MACKAY 289.6KM
GYMPIE 272.6KM
FRASER COAST 227.3KM
COFFS HARBOUR 205.4KM
SOUTH BURNETT 169.8KM
TOOWOOMBA 125.0KM
IPSWICH 118.0KM
SOUTHERN DOWNS 114.6KM
NORTHERN RIVERS 77.6KM
GLADSTONE 58.5KM
CLARENCE VALLEY 45.8KM
TWEED 20.6KM
PER CAPITA LEADERBOARD
SUNSHINE COAST 4.35KM
ROCKHAMPTON 3.99KM
SOUTH BURNETT 3.95KM
FRASER COAST 3.79KM
COFFS HARBOUR 3.02KM
NORTHERN RIVERS 2.61KM
SOUTHERN DOWNS 2.56KM
BUNDABERG 2.47KM
IPSWICH 2.28KM
GLADSTONE 2.28KM
CLARENCE VALLEY 2.14KM
TWEED 1.91KM
GYMPIE 1.85KM
MACKAY 1.84KM
TOOWOOMBA 1.80KM