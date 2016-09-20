Tuesday: Kick the Kilos leaderboard

Come on Tweed, let's kick those kilos together.

ON SATURDAY our Kick the Kilos challenge officially kicked off.

Going up against 14 other regions to see who can rack up the most kilometres, walking or running, in 12 weeks, we now have 23 members signed up to our group on Strava and are well underway.

Don't forget to log your scores in our Strava app group, and it will pool together with everyone else's scores in that group. The town that racks up the biggest distance overall and per capita wins.

We want to get everyone on the Tweed involved, so sign up to Strava and spread the word.

1. Download Strava from the App store or Google Play.

2. Set up a Strava account with your email address and a password. Select running as your core activity.

3. Once you have an account, click on the three dots in the bottom right corner, 'more'. Click on clubs. You can then click on the search tool in the top right corner and search Kick the Kilos. Find Tweed Daily News and hit join.

Lets get kicking!

KM LEADERBOARD

SUNSHINE COAST 764.5KM

ROCKHAMPTON 407.9KM

BUNDABERG 383.2KM

MACKAY 289.6KM

GYMPIE 272.6KM

FRASER COAST 227.3KM

COFFS HARBOUR 205.4KM

SOUTH BURNETT 169.8KM

TOOWOOMBA 125.0KM

IPSWICH 118.0KM

SOUTHERN DOWNS 114.6KM

NORTHERN RIVERS 77.6KM

GLADSTONE 58.5KM

CLARENCE VALLEY 45.8KM

TWEED 20.6KM

PER CAPITA LEADERBOARD

SUNSHINE COAST 4.35KM

ROCKHAMPTON 3.99KM

SOUTH BURNETT 3.95KM

FRASER COAST 3.79KM

COFFS HARBOUR 3.02KM

NORTHERN RIVERS 2.61KM

SOUTHERN DOWNS 2.56KM

BUNDABERG 2.47KM

IPSWICH 2.28KM

GLADSTONE 2.28KM

CLARENCE VALLEY 2.14KM

TWEED 1.91KM

GYMPIE 1.85KM

MACKAY 1.84KM

TOOWOOMBA 1.80KM