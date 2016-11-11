Tumbulgum celebrates 150 years

Tumbulgum was settled at the meeting of the Tweed and Rous Rivers in 1866.

NESTLED into the river banks at the junction between the Tweed River and Rous River lies Tumbulgum, the Tweed Valley's first European settlement.

First settled in 1866, for many years Tumbulgum was the main hub of activity in the Tweed Valley.

Throughout its 150-year history, Tumbulgum - fondly known as 'Tumby' by its residents - has experienced many highs and lows, not only in the flood levels but in its population, demographics and culture.

Tumbulgum Community Association vice-president Trish Budd said the community wanted to celebrate the town's rich history.

"This is of significance to the whole of Tweed as it's 150 years since the first settlement in the Tweed Valley," Mrs Budd said.

"There were people in Tweed Heads because it was a strategic point as well, but for the actual valley, this junction was the centre for all of the people of the valley."

Robert Budd, North Tumbulgum resident and project manager for the town's 150th celebrations, said while Tumbulgum had always played an important role in the Tweed Valley, it did go through a number of changes.

"It was bustling for its time," Mr Budd said.

"The farmers would have had a drink or banked their stuff in Tumbulgum because there was no point in going up to Murwillumbah as it was too far.

"It would have been booming and would have continued to be a centre until the politics between Murwillumbah and Tumbulgum started to emerge."

Tumbulgum has been at the heart of the Tweed Valley for 150 years.

Before the installation of the Murwillumbah railway in 1897, the pressure mounted for farmers to get their produce to market quickly.

Mr Budd said Tumbulgum residents pushed to move the Queensland border south to ensure they didn't lose money.

"Queensland was a different country and there was a push to get the border moved further south so they would be in Queensland," he said.

"There were people around the northern Gold Coast, so they thought if they could sell their product to people in the northern Gold Coast it would be much better for them than putting it on a ship and hoping it wasn't rotten by the time it got there."

But once the Murwillumbah railway was opened, farmers could get easier access to the Sydney markets without fear of their produce being of poor quality.

"People could get their goods and services there and properties stopped their movement to get the border pushed south," Mr Budd said.

Competitors sail past the Condong Sugar Mill during the Tumbulgum Passage Race

As people began to take advantage of the new railway line, Mr Budd said Tumbulgum entered a new period of history.

"You would have had this village that was growing and had a sense of importance, and then when the railway was put into Murwillumbah everyone moved up that way because that's where everything was happening," he said.

"Tumbulgum then would have been a very sleepy village.

"It would have gone to nothing and it probably stayed that way for a long time.

"There would have been cheap real estate because it was a flood area.

"The people who lived there were most likely the banana farmers and there was probably no high society in Tumbulgum at that time."

After a few decades of peacefulness, Tumbulgum became a hive of activity once more.

"Things started picking up in the early 1970s as the highway went through Tumbulgum," Mr Budd said.

The 1954 flood level was the worst flooding in Tumbulgum's history.

Mr Budd said the highway, which was located where Riverside Dr is now sited, changed the atmosphere of Tumbulgum.

"There was a highway in the middle of the town, so you wouldn't want to live there because it was busy," he said.

"There was some businesses there like services stations, panel beaters and plumbers, but it was dusty and noisy.

"It was very much a working class town at that point in time.

"The biggest thing that Tumbulgum had was the Tumbulgum Rangers Soccer Club, which was very strong, and that was about it."

But when the decision was made to move the highway to bypass the town, everything changed once again.

"Moving the road just a little bit made a big difference to it," Mr Budd said.

"When you drive down there now there's some pretty nice houses, but that wasn't always the case.

"The boats came in, the families came down to the river on the weekends and as those things started to happen it started to become a little bit more genteel.

"It's a gorgeous part of the world now."

Mrs Budd said the village was starting to thrive again with the help of local business, like Husk Distillers in North Tumbulgum.

"Husk Distillers is a family business and they have the same pioneering spirit as the people that came to Tumbulgum originally," Mrs Budd said.

While Tumbulgum has gone through many changes, Mr Budd said the residents and surrounding areas needed to look towards the next 150 years.

"Today, Tumbulgum has gone through a bit of a resurgence of interest," he said.

"You've got the village but if you go for a drive through the hills there's all sorts of interesting people living here.

"There's no immediate plans for Tumbulgum, which is quite remarkable because those plans are pretty important because that's what's going to make decisions about development in the future."

These days, the hamlet is perhaps best known for its susceptibility to flooding, with its main street often the first of the Tweed River communities to go under water.

The Tweed Shire Council has agreed to prepare a locality plan for the village, which would include a site analysis to assess the viability of additional developments, taking into account the flood levels of the area.

Residents rush to put their cars on top of the Tumbulgum bridge during flooding season.

Nevertheless, Mr Budd said he hoped the community would voice their opinions on what should be happening to the town in the next few decades.

"One of the things that is on the locality plan is to come up for a solution for flood parking, because at the moment people put their cars on top of the bridge to try and get them out of the floods," Mr Budd said.

"They really need some sort of solution and it wouldn't really need to be that high to be out of harm's way.

"It would transform the town. Sometimes residents go to bed thinking it won't flood and they get up the next morning and their cars are in the river."

Tumbulgum residents are inviting everyone to join with them tonight to celebrate 150 years of the village.

There are street parties, food stalls, light shows, lantern parades and fireworks all planned and ready to go.

"The 150th anniversary of the town is a way to bring the community together and start opening up people's eyes to its possibilities," Mr Budd said.

150 Years of Tumbulgum

THE following timeline is just a snapshot of Tumbulgum's rich history.

1866: Tumbulgum was settled on the banks of the Tweed River and the Rous River. The location proved to be the most suitable in the entire Tweed Valley region because of its easy access to both rivers.

1881: The name of the town changed from Tweed Junction to Tumbulgum on March 1.

1881: The Baker's Farm auction on January 26 enabled development of the current village site.

1894: Murwillumbah Railway line opened on December 24.

1918: Faith Bandler AC AM was born on September 27. Having been raised in Tumbulgum, Ms Bandler was the General Secretary of the Federal Council for Advancement of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders. Through her position, MsBandler led the campaign for a constitutional referendum to remove discriminatory provisions from the Australian Constitution, which passed in 1967.

1954: Tumbulgum suffered from the largest flood on record for the area. The severe flooding caused major damage to the flood-prone town.

1973: The Pacific Highway bypasses Tumbulgum, enabling the development of RiversideDr.

1987: The Tumbulgum ferry service ended on March 10 after a long history of carrying passengers across the Tweed River. The Alexander Twohill Bridge opens for people to cross the river.

2002: The Yelgun- Chinderah Freeway opens on August 4. The old highway route is renamed Tweed Valley Way.

Tumbulgum 150th celebrations committee want to showcase the riverside village.

Tweed River Festival Program

AS PART of the 150th anniversary celebrations, Tweed Shire Council has joined with the Tumbulgum Residents' Association to host the annual Tweed River Festival today.

10am: An exhibition of historic Tumbulgum photos, images and films will be on display in the Tumbulgum Hall

12pm: The Tumbulgum Residents' Association will unveil the Tumbulgum 150Years monument at Bluey Hill Park, North Tumbulgum.

3.30pm: Lantern decorating workshops hosted by LightnUp will be available until 5pm on Riverside Dr, Tumbulgum.

3.30pm: A variety of entertainment, food stalls, information tents and festival activities will be available until 9pm on Riverside Dr, Tumbulgum.

7.45pm: The Tweed River Festival lantern parade begins at sunset on Riverside Dr, Tumbulgum.

For more information about the Tweed River Festival, contact:

1300 292 872

www.tweed.nsw.gov.au

www.tumbulgum.wordpress.com