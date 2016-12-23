Tumbulgum distillers toast to Margot Robbie's success

Tumbulgum's Ink Gin is the toast of the town after Margot Robbie enjoyed a tipple on her recent visit to the Gold Coast.

MARGOT Robbie is the name on everyone's lips but the drink on the Hollywood starlet's lips is Tumbulgum's very own Ink Gin.

The award-winning gin, created and distilled on the banks of the Tweed River, has sold out after Ms Robbie shared a photo of herself on her Instagram account drinking a purple-coloured iced drink at the Gold Coast's Bam Bam Bakery.

Made by Husk Distillers at Tumbulgum, the gin is infused with ink from the butterfly pea flower which makes it change colour when certain tonics are added.

Husk Distillers owner Paul Messenger said he was overwhelmed by the hype surrounding the viral image, posted just days ahead of the Suicide Squad actor's secret wedding in the Byron hinterland this week.

"We have just been absolutely smashed and we've had inquiries from all over the world,” Mr Messenger said.

"We've got none left. People from the United States have been calling trying to find where the can buy Ink Gin.”

Paul Messenger's Ink Gin is the toast of the town. John Gass

While the gin has enjoyed success to date, Mr Messenger said he never expected it to be in such demand globally.

"Before the publicity from Margot Robbie, we shipped out a pallet to Thailand,” Mr Messenger said.

"We've had major export interest but it's all from people who found out before that photo. Now, it's going to be busy.”

Ink Gin has become a staple drink in some of the most trendy bars and restaurants on the North Coast and southern Gold Coast.

"We've got blanket coverage from Byron to the Northern Rivers and on the southern Gold Coast,” Mr Messenger said.

"We stock about 20 to 30 places on the coast.”

For now, the Husk Distillers team are going to be resting up over the holiday period preparing to gear up to meet the new demand of Ink Gin in the new year.

"In January, we've got a container of bottles from France which is where our glass comes from, so we'll be bottling the new batch in the new year,” Mr Messenger said.

"We're actually happy to get close to going away to recharge the batteries.”