Turning the page on Tweed

GOOD READ: Editor Michael DeGood at home with his soon to be released book of the Tweed Coast

EVERYONE has their favourite secret spot in the Tweed but there's plenty more to discover, especially when it comes to the region's rich history.

For Cabarita Beach resident Michael DeGood there was so much he wanted to know about the region he decided to create a book on the history of the Tweed.

The book, titled The Fragile Edge - A Natural History of the Tweed, was edited by Mr DeGood and boasts more than 450 pages of information about the geology, ecology, climate, oceanography and First People of the Tweed.

"I thought we needed to provide the information to the average bloke so they can decided whether they want to retain our points of differences before it becomes part of the next building boom,” Mr DeGood said.

"All text has been produced by specialists in their respective fields and is directed at the layperson and upper high school student.

Mr DeGood said the not-for-profit book made an excellent reference or information guide for any resident or tourist wanting to know more about the Tweed.

"It's overwhelmingly appropriate for learning about this region,” Mr DeGood said.

"It lays out the facts and is extremely image driven throughout the book.

"It's well-supported with imagery from gifted local photographers and artists.”

The book has a layout that is easy to read and interpret at a quick glance with sidebars and panels filled with key facts and information on each topic specific to the chapter.

Since Mr DeGood had the original idea for the book nine years ago, there's been a lot of work put into creating the text.

"It was quite an undertaking,” he said.

"We agreed if more than half of specialists and experts were prepared to do this for nothing, we'd do it.

"Now I can hold it in my hands, I'm so happy I did it.”

The book will be made available in Tweed schools, libraries and selected book stores.