Tweed artist heads to Sydney

A MURWILLUMBAH artist has gone up against the best in the state for a government fellowship.

While Japanese born Hiromi Tango didn't win the 2017 NSW Visual Artists Fellowship, she said it was an honour for her to be recognised for such a prestigious opportunity.

"It is an honour to be nominated and the Art Bank has generously acquired one of my works, which is an important achievement as an artist,” Ms Tango said.

"As a regionally-based artist, it provided an important opportunity to develop work that would have an impact close to home, through working in partnership with regional galleries and developing partnerships in the community.”

Ms Tango said her visual art piece was inspired by science and looked at how art can engage with aging and emotional recovery.

"My work is a mix of sculpture, installation and performance,” she said.

"I am fascinated by brain science and the potential for art making and engagement with specific elements of work to have a therapeutic effect on the brain.

"This interest has grown over a number of years, inspired by child development and also witnessing the impacts of aging on people who are close to me. The sculpture and installation works are often made of textiles that are wrapped and interwoven and light elements that might be neon or LED.”

Arts NSW Executive Director Michael Brealey said the fellowship was a chance to promote great artists.

"Arts NSW is ensuing our best artists receive vital mid-career support to continue producing quality work and share their expertise through our regional galleries and communities,” Mr Brealey said.

Ms Tango's art piece, along with the other five finalists, is on display at the Artspace Visual Arts Centre in Woolloomooloo until February 24, 2017.