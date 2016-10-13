Tweed business in cruise mode

TWEED Endeavour Cruises continues to impress with the Tweed-based business shortlisted for a prestigious NSW Tourism Association award.

Endeavour Cruises has been named as one of three finalists for the Tours and Transport Operators category of the NSW awards to be announced in Sydney next month.

Kylie Petersen, who along with husband Scott owns and operates the business, learned of the honour after returning home after a 10-day trip to China.

"It was the third email I opened after sitting down to the computer and it was just the pick-me-up I needed after a long flight home,” Mrs Petersen said.

Endeavour Cruises has been operating on the Tweed River for 20 years and now has four boats and hosts more than 50,000 mostly-international guests annually.

We chat to Kylie Petersen to find out more about Tweed Endeavour Cruises:

What is Tweed Endeavour Cruises?

A second generation family owned and operated business that has been cruising the Tweed River and Terranora inlet since 1996. Showing off the delights of this region to visitors from around Australia and the world. Our tours all have an educational theme from the history of the region to underlining the Tweed River's sensitivities and the vital role it plays in the community.

What is the biggest advantage of operating a business in Tweed?

Location, location! The Tweed is fortunate to have international tourism heavyweights such as the Gold Coast and Byron Bay as its immediate neighbours north and south and a massive national park as its western boundary. With the traveller now having the appetite for ecological adventures, the Tweed Valley is a wonderful position to showcase our natural riches to the world.

What is the biggest challenge of operating in Tweed?

Dare I say daylight saving. It drives us crazy. We operate on Queensland time. We are a tourism business and to work in with tourist and tour companies that are staying in Queensland we find this works best for our business. But the phone calls and the confusion never stops. Everyone phones twice to double check they have the time right.

What are the future plans for the business?

We are looking forward to the growth of the Tweed. This is a very picturesque area for people to live and visit. The Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast will only create more awareness of our region which will be of huge benefit to all local businesses. Future plans for Scott and I are very much one day at time.