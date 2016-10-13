23°
News

Tweed business in cruise mode

David Carroll | 13th Oct 2016 5:56 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

TWEED Endeavour Cruises continues to impress with the Tweed-based business shortlisted for a prestigious NSW Tourism Association award.

Endeavour Cruises has been named as one of three finalists for the Tours and Transport Operators category of the NSW awards to be announced in Sydney next month.

Kylie Petersen, who along with husband Scott owns and operates the business, learned of the honour after returning home after a 10-day trip to China.

"It was the third email I opened after sitting down to the computer and it was just the pick-me-up I needed after a long flight home,” Mrs Petersen said.

Endeavour Cruises has been operating on the Tweed River for 20 years and now has four boats and hosts more than 50,000 mostly-international guests annually.

We chat to Kylie Petersen to find out more about Tweed Endeavour Cruises:

What is Tweed Endeavour Cruises?

A second generation family owned and operated business that has been cruising the Tweed River and Terranora inlet since 1996. Showing off the delights of this region to visitors from around Australia and the world. Our tours all have an educational theme from the history of the region to underlining the Tweed River's sensitivities and the vital role it plays in the community.

What is the biggest advantage of operating a business in Tweed?

Location, location! The Tweed is fortunate to have international tourism heavyweights such as the Gold Coast and Byron Bay as its immediate neighbours north and south and a massive national park as its western boundary. With the traveller now having the appetite for ecological adventures, the Tweed Valley is a wonderful position to showcase our natural riches to the world.

What is the biggest challenge of operating in Tweed?

Dare I say daylight saving. It drives us crazy. We operate on Queensland time. We are a tourism business and to work in with tourist and tour companies that are staying in Queensland we find this works best for our business. But the phone calls and the confusion never stops. Everyone phones twice to double check they have the time right.

What are the future plans for the business?

We are looking forward to the growth of the Tweed. This is a very picturesque area for people to live and visit. The Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast will only create more awareness of our region which will be of huge benefit to all local businesses. Future plans for Scott and I are very much one day at time.

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  kylie petersen nsw tourism association tweed endeavour cruises

Tweed business in cruise mode

Tweed business in cruise mode

Tweed-based tour operators among finalists for NSW Tourism award

Tweed school fires into state footy top four

Jade Wardle, Meg Whiticker (VC), Matt Bedford (Coach), Lucy Turney (C) and Milah Cannon ahead of AFL Queensland School's Cup final four competition.

Tweed girls to play off for state title.

Tweed River crash victim resuscitated by policeman dies

The woman who was pulled unconscious from this vehicle has died.

A woman pulled out of the Tweed River after a car accident has died

Elderly woman 'sexually assaulted' during alleged break-in

A 27-year-old man will face Byron Bay Local Court today following the alleged sexual assault of an elderly woman in Tweed Heads.

An elderly woman was 'sexually assaulted' at her Tweed Heads Home.

Local Partners

Community diary

Check out the diary to keep up with what's going on in your community

Birthday bash for Seagulls

HAPPY BIRTHDAY: Seagulls staff Rob Egerton, Cassie Chapman, Cathy Forbes, Sharon Hill, Daniel Finch and John Bell prepare to celebrate.

45 years and counting for iconic venue.

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self.

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

Latest deals and offers

What's on the big screen this week

What's on the big screen this week

TOM Hanks returns in the Da Vinci Code franchise and US comedians assemble for a real-life heist story.

RECAP: The Bachelorette S2E7 - date to the death

The Bachelorette Georgia Love pictured at Luna Park on her double date with Rhys Chilton, left, and Sam Johnston.

Sam and Rhys finally have their showdown and four guys go home.

Bachelorette exodus: Georgia sends four bachelors packing

The Bachelorette Georgia Love at Luna Park on her double date with Rhys Chilton, left, and Sam Johnston.

SAM denies a near punch-up with Rhys during double date with Georgia

From Port city to sought-after designer on The Block

NO LIMITS: Darren Palmer never thought he would leave Gladstone let alone be a judge on one of the most popular TV shows in Australia.

A Q&A with Gladstone born and bred and The Block judge Darren Palmer

MOVIE REVIEW: Miss Saigon is a special cinema experience

Eva Noblezada as Kim in a scene from the movie Miss Saigon.

CAMERAS capture sell-out 25th anniversary production in London.

MOVIE REVIEW: Deepwater Horizon strikes a good balance

Mark Wahlberg in a scene from the movie Deepwater Horizon.

ACTION film is thrilling but also an emotive tribute.

Mel B officially confirmed as X Factor's underdog judge

Former Spice Girl Mel B is The X Factor's Underdog Judge.

FORMER Spice Girl returns to reality franchise and Channel 7.

Blue Ribbon Location - Sought After Seldom Found

23 Parkes Lane, Terranora 2486

House 5 3 2 AUCTION

This home, never to be built out is located in the very popular suburb of Terranora which is within minutes to shops, schools, parks & public transport, it is sure...

Arvia - Luxurious Living on the Beachfront in Beautiful Rainbow Bay

158-160 Marine Parade, "Arvia", Rainbow Bay 4225

Unit 3 4 2 Starting From...

Arvia is a boutique residential apartment building in pristine Rainbow Bay. Representing the very best in beachfront living it is home to 18 luxury apartments...

Recently Renovated and Close to the Beach!

16/28 Miles Street, Kirra 4225

Unit 2 1 1 $345,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 15th OCTOBER 11:00 - 11:30AM QLD This is the perfect opportunity for anyone who is seeking a relaxed lifestyle or an...

Iconic Beach House

640 Pacific Parade, Tugun 4224

House 5 4 6 Price on...

Under Contract Positioned in the unique beachfront precinct suburb of Tugun this is a once in a lifetime opportunity to purchase. Situated on a 1012sqm block...

Was $469,000 NOW $446,000. Motivated Owner wants it SOLD!!

93 Peninsula Drive, Bilambil Heights 2486

House 4 2 2 $446,000

This property enjoys a peaceful setting with water views and the potential for dual living. The upper level of the home, with ducted air-conditioning features...

Ground floor beach front living in Bilinga

7/146 Pacific Parade, Bilinga 4225

Unit 2 1 1 $475,000 ...

Enjoy this superb location in this ground floor apartment offering effortless in/outdoor living in a highly sought after building. It is positioned across the road...

Enjoy the Panoramic Ocean Vistas from the Beachfront Apartment

804 The Sebel 3 McLean Street, Coolangatta 4225

Unit 1 1 1 Offers Over...

Absolutely stunning views that cover over 270 degrees from Kirra Point through to Point Danger Large all weather balcony that is ideal to impress guests while...

The Essence of Luxury and Style with Ocean Views

22 Parkes Lane, Terranora 2486

House 3 3 2 $740,000 ...

This exceptionally designed floor plan reveals warm timber flooring and high ceilings which creates a striking architectural impression. With its welcoming...

Perfect Anchorage Islands Waterfront Opportunity

161 'Cassia Gate' Mariners Drive East, Tweed Heads 2485 ...

Apartment 3 2 2 Price Guide...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 15 OCTOBER 11:00 - 11:30AM NSW DST This ground floor three bedroom home is considered to be in one of the best positions...

Elevated, Modern and Spacious - A short Distance to Coolangatta

149 Carramar Drive, Tweed Heads West 2485

House 4 2 2 $565,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 15 OCTOBER 3:00 - 3:30PM NSW DST This stunning near new home spans multiple levels and enjoys peaceful surroundings a short...

Sunshine Beach apartment voted best value holiday home

The one bedroom apartment is the perfect couple's retreat

New homes plan for $1 billion defence base expansion

MORE PERSONNEL: Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes just 11km from the Amberley RAAF base.

Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes

Mackay Marina could sell as package deal, fetch $40 million

News of the Mackay Marina sale has already attracted buyer interest

7-Eleven co-owner's $3.4m Noosa holiday home on the market

26 The Anchorage, Noosa Waters.

HOW much would you pay for a holiday home in Noosa Waters?

Reserve Bank makes decision on your interest rates

The unemployment rate fell, part-time work is growing, says the RBA

11 Sunshine Coast properties with water views for under $500k

Ocean views don't have to be just a dream