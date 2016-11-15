Tweed Byron Police dress up for good cause

DRESS TO IMPRESS: (from left) Senior Constables Brad Foster and Nicole Greenway, Superintendent Wayne Starling, Senior Constables Jacqui Moroney and Keryn Chisholm put their best foot forward to support White Ribbon Day.

THE men and women in blue at Tweed Byron Police command will swap their usual attire for white tie on November 25 when they host a ball to raise awareness for domestic and family violence.

Senior Constable Jacqui Moroney said the event, to coincide with White Ribbon Day, was a chance for the community to support women and children in need.

"It's raising funds for the local domestic violence integrated response committees to support local victims who have experienced family violence,” Snr Const Moroney said.

The ball, to be held at Twin Town Services Club from 6.30pm on November 25, launches 16 days of campaigning against violence towards women and children. Latest data from NSW BOCSAR shows the Tweed to be in one of the highest areas for DV, with 346 to 456 incidents reported per 100,000 people.

FAST FACTS

Tickets for the Tweed Byron LAC White Ribbon Event cost $100 per head, or $900 for a table of 10.

To purchase a ticket, contact:

couc2reb@police.nsw. gov.au