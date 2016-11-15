23°
News

Tweed Byron Police dress up for good cause

Aisling Brennan | 15th Nov 2016 3:17 PM
DRESS TO IMPRESS: (from left) Senior Constables Brad Foster and Nicole Greenway, Superintendent Wayne Starling, Senior Constables Jacqui Moroney and Keryn Chisholm put their best foot forward to support White Ribbon Day.
DRESS TO IMPRESS: (from left) Senior Constables Brad Foster and Nicole Greenway, Superintendent Wayne Starling, Senior Constables Jacqui Moroney and Keryn Chisholm put their best foot forward to support White Ribbon Day. SCOTT POWICK

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

THE men and women in blue at Tweed Byron Police command will swap their usual attire for white tie on November 25 when they host a ball to raise awareness for domestic and family violence.

Senior Constable Jacqui Moroney said the event, to coincide with White Ribbon Day, was a chance for the community to support women and children in need.

"It's raising funds for the local domestic violence integrated response committees to support local victims who have experienced family violence,” Snr Const Moroney said.

The ball, to be held at Twin Town Services Club from 6.30pm on November 25, launches 16 days of campaigning against violence towards women and children. Latest data from NSW BOCSAR shows the Tweed to be in one of the highest areas for DV, with 346 to 456 incidents reported per 100,000 people.

FAST FACTS

Tickets for the Tweed Byron LAC White Ribbon Event cost $100 per head, or $900 for a table of 10.

To purchase a ticket, contact:

couc2reb@police.nsw. gov.au

Tweed Daily News
Tweed Byron Police dress up for good cause

Tweed Byron Police dress up for good cause

Join the police in raising awarness for domestic violence on White Ribbon Day.

Throwing out the trash

HEAP OF GARBAGE: The mound of rubbish outside a Mooball property continued to grow before Tweed Shire Council collected it as part of its curb side collection.

Mooball resident tired of rubbish pile.

Dum Dum armed robbery prompts police appeal

A woman and a teenage girl were robbed at knife point while at a fruit stall near Dum Dum, southwest of Murwillumbah.

Woman, girl robbed at knife point near Uki

Tweed Valley club celebrates 25 years

Members of the innaugral Murwillumbah Triathlon Club 25 years ago

A celebration of champions

Local Partners

4 THINGS TO DO THIS WEEKEND...

Four things to do on the Tweed this weekend

Diary: Bilambil Fair and other happenings

CRAZY FUN: Bilambil Primary School captain Ella Parkes, vice captain Kate Butler and deputy principal Jarrod Menin, getting ready for Saturday's Community Fair Day. It is only the second fair the school has hosted with the last one in 2014 attracting more than 4000 people.There will be food and market stalls, an animal farm, rides, showbags, face painting, and much more. Open from 10am-3pm, entry free.

Diary: What's on around Tweed

'I need to do what I can': 65km walk for cancer patient

Karlee Robinson is walking from Caloundra to Noosa for her cousin Aaron Parker, who has terminal brain cancer.

What do you do when someone you love has terminal brain cancer?

Animal liberation group follows circus to Ipswich

Lennon Brothers Circus has set up camp in Caloundra and lion trainer, Mohammed Jritlou, gave the Daily an inside tour to meet some of the animals he cares for. Mohammed with some of his performing pooches. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily

Animal Liberation Queensland will protest at the site tomorrow

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self.

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

Heidi Klum: I've learnt to 'embrace' my body after four kids

Heidi Klum: I've learnt to 'embrace' my body after four kids

HEIDI Klum has learnt how to "embrace" her body after having four children, and she's no longer worried about her shape.

Modern Family's Sarah Hyland covers Chainsmokers' Closer

Actress reveals singing voice.

She sings in an acoustic cover of Chainsmokers' smash Closer.

Ralph Fiennes wins big at Evening Standard Theatre Awards

The winners from the 2016 London Evening Standard Theatre Awards

Blue singer Duncan James rushed to hospital

Blue singer Duncan James was rushed to hospital

J.K. Rowling: I'm 'still learning' how to write screenplays

J.K. Rowling doesn't think she's quite there yet with screenplays

"Ape in heels": Racist slur targets Michelle Obama

First Lady Michelle Obama has been called an "Ape in heels" by a property developer in West Virginia, whose social media post was praised by the county's mayor.

“I’m tired of seeing a Ape in heels.”

Howzat! Adele to play at The Gabba

Adele is coming to Queensland to play at The Gabba.

First major concert at The Gabba since Sherbert in 1973

Resort style living in sought after Rainbow Bay

13/3 Eden Street, Rainbow Bay 4225

Unit 2 2 1 $595,000

Two bedrooms, two bathroom apartment in Yacht Harbour Towers * Spacious sunlit open plan lounge & dining living areas * Front and rear balconies giving great...

Charming Family Entertainer

1 Boorala Court, Tugun 4224

House 4 2 3 Price Guide...

Situated in a quiet street in the heart of Tugun this solid two storey four bedroom home offers a large open plan living and dining area with pine timber flooring...

Bush to Beach in Minutes!

112 Valley Drive, Tallebudgera 4228

House 4 2 4 Above $779,000

After living for 14 years in this lovely acreage home the owners are now moving on, creating a unique window of opportunity for one very fortunate family. Valley...

One of a Kind!

7 Ajax Court, Currumbin Waters 4223

House 5 3 5 Interest above...

This stunning home is In a quiet, sought after cul-de-sac and has been expertly built in an elevated position to capture the coastal breezes and spectacular views.

A Peaceful Paradise!

110 Tierney Drive, Currumbin Waters 4223

House 5 3 2 Interest above...

Located in the prized PBC catchment, only very rarely do homes on these large ocean access blocks come up for sale. At 1467m2, this parcel of prime creek front...

Doubleview Diamond!

3 Doubleview Drive, Elanora 4221

House 5 3 2 Interest Above...

This superbly presented, elevated brick and tile home on prestigious, sought after Doubleview Drive is an absolute Gem! The spacious house has been smartly built...

Ideal Investment Close to the Beach!

16/28 Miles Street, Kirra 4225

Unit 2 1 1 Price Guide...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 12:00 - 12:30PM QLD This is the perfect opportunity for anyone who is seeking a relaxed lifestyle or an excellent...

Last Chance to Secure In The Garland 701 Back On The Market

192 "The Garland" Marine Parade, Rainbow Bay 4225

Unit 3 2 2 Apartment 701 ...

The Garland on Rainbow Bay is a boutique development comprising eighteen luxurious three bedroom apartments and two magnificent four bedroom penthouses.

Nestled away on an elevated block amongst luscious greenery with ocean views throughout, this stunning family home is a must see

10 Cocararra Court, Tugun 4224

House 4 2 3 Price Guide ...

With large wooden double doors opening into the foyer downstairs, revealing warm bamboo timber flooring, the home radiates style. Equipped with a study and a large...

The Essence of Luxury and Style with Ocean Views

22 Parkes Lane, Terranora 2486

House 3 3 2 $740,000 ...

This exceptionally designed floor plan reveals warm timber flooring and high ceilings which creates a striking architectural impression. With its welcoming...

Yabba, dabba doo! Coast’s Flintstones house on market

The McCall family home that is known as the Flintstones house.

Hand-built stone cottage at property that become family's Bedrock

Grandmother of seven evicted from home of 19 years

Sharon James was evicted for her family home of 19 years last Thursday after not paying her bills for two years.

Grandmother evicted from family home after not making her repayments

Breathtaking bliss in Bilambil

56 Mt Bilinga Circuit, Bilambil Heights

56 Mt Bilinga Circuit, Bilambil Heights

Exquisite riverside dual living

9A and 9B, Kennedy Drive, Tweed Heads.

See inside 9A/9B Kennedy Drive, Tweed Heads

Off the plan buyers told to fork out extra for their home

Buyer is being asked for an extra $50,000 for his home

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!