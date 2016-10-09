24°
Tweed cast comes together for classic pantomime

Daniel McKenzie
| 9th Oct 2016 1:50 PM
Murwillumbah Theatre Company have been going strong since the 1950's, with Ali Baba being their latest production.
Murwillumbah Theatre Company have been going strong since the 1950's, with Ali Baba being their latest production. Contributed

MURWILLUMBAH Theatre Company will give famous folktale Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves the Tweed treatment with a modern twist when its three-week pantomime run kicks off next Friday.

After 10 weeks of preparation, the Murwillumbah Civic Centre will be turned into an Arabian oasis with a new take on the traditional form of the story.

The story, adapted from the script written by famed English pantomime writer Ben Crocker, follows the journey of down-on-his-luck protagonist Ali Baba, as he vies for the love of the captivating Safiya, a slave girl in Ali's brother's household.

Cast heroes Safiya and Ali Baba
Cast heroes Safiya and Ali Baba Contributed

With a modern twist which adds new characters and cronies Yessah and Nossah, Murwillumbah Theatre Company vice-president Bryanne Jardine said the fresh and interactive pantomime would be sure to please.

"It's a funny, slightly more modern form of the traditional story with a family focus,” Jardine said.

"It's all about audience interaction, and there's plenty of music and opportunities to cheer for the hero and yell out.”

Jardine said the pantomime format suited the younger portion of the audience, with Ali Baba also set for a special two-show matinee run for Tweed schools.

"We choose pantomime for that reason as audience can be involved and we deliberately have times that fit in with families,” Jardine said.

"We always have our family production at this time of the year as it suits our cast and our schools.”

Cast members transform the Tweed into an Arabian oasis.
Cast members transform the Tweed into an Arabian oasis. Contributed

The pantomime runs for two hours and features a cast of t30, who range from 10-70 years of age.

Jardine said there had been strong interest in joining the cast, with those involved coming from the Tweed and southern Gold Coast.

"We had so many looking for parts we couldn't get them in,” Jardine said.

"We try to get everyone in but this time we got too many.”

Murwillumbah Theatre Company&#39;s local take on classic pantomime Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves runs over three weekends this month.
Murwillumbah Theatre Company's local take on classic pantomime Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves runs over three weekends this month. Contributed

Ali Baba premieres next Friday at 7.30pm, followed on Saturday at 5.30pm and Sunday at 2pm.

The pantomime will run until the end of October, with showings on Saturday, October 22, at 5.30pm, Sunday, October 23 ,at 2pm, Saturday, October 29, at 7.30pm and Sunday, October 30, at 2pm.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $6 for children.

Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves is part of the Tweed Fusion festival, which runs from October 22-30.

Visit: http://www.tweedfusion.com.au

Tweed Daily News
