Tweed City is on target

Aisling Brennan | 7th Oct 2016 4:47 PM
NEW SHOPS: The Cove at Tweed City offers shoppers a relaxed environment.
NEW SHOPS: The Cove at Tweed City offers shoppers a relaxed environment. Contributed

TWEED City shopping centre is on track for next week's grand opening as the $30 million redevelopment nears completion.

The complex remained a hive of activity this week with workers and retailers busily applying the final touches to the new entertainment and dining precinct.

Centre management downplayed concerns that the planned grand opening of the new precinct, labelled The Cove, would need to be pushed back to allow for the works to be completed.

Tweed City marketing manager Shannon Dun was confident all would go according to plan.

"There's some maintenance still being done on the pieces of playground equipment and some store fit-outs but we are all good to go to launch as planned next week,” she said.

The $30 million redevelopment will feature a variety of dining and retail options in the outdoor setting, as well as a children's playground.

Centre manager Kathryn Mills said the The Cove had been created as a destination hub for the community.

"It will become a place where visitors can enjoy the outstanding climate and lifestyle area and provides a relaxed environment to meet friends and family,” she said.

"The new food and entertainment offer, never seen before in the area, will be open seven days a week and feature a new purpose-built play area for children alongside an assortment of family friendly restaurants and cafes.

"The Cove also links customers to the cinemas, food court and the existing centre, creating a complete shopping experience.”

The Cove is the final stage of the redevelopment of Tweed City, following the refurbishment of the centre's cinema complex earlier this year.

The launch will start on Friday and continue through to Sunday. There will be a daily entertainment, a fireworks spectacular on Friday and Saturday evenings from 8pm while Justice Crew will perform on Saturday from 7.30pm.

Retailers and restaurants opening at The Cove include:

Harris Scarfe

Mad Mex

Grill'd

Schnitz

Rozzi's Italian Canteen

Istana Malaysian Cuisine

The Coffee Club

Imperial Yum Cha

Bootlegger Brew House

San Churro

Nam An Vietnamese

What is your impression of the redeveloped Tweed City shopping centre? Send emails to letters@tweeddailynews. com.au.

Topics:  the cove, tweed city news, tweed city shopping centre

