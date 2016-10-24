23°
Tweed cricket: Cudgen continue unbeated run

Daniel McKenzie
| 24th Oct 2016 3:19 PM
Clubs battled it out in Round Three of the Tweed District Cricket Association over the weekend.
Clubs battled it out in Round Three of the Tweed District Cricket Association over the weekend. Rob Wright

CUDGEN'S third grade cricket side's unbeaten run to start the Tweed District Cricket Association season has continued, with a dominant Round Three win over Murwillumbah Cougars at Walter Peate Field, Kingscliff on Saturday.

After winning the toss and electing to bat, Cudgen scored an impressive 8/253 to put Murwillumbah on the back foot.

Jonnie De Van Der Schueren led the way with a knock of 45, while Robbie McAndrew and new Cudgen recruit Jason Ellem hit unbeaten 50's.

In reply, the Cougars fought hard with the bat but fell well short of Cudgen's big total after being bowled out for 168.

Don Richards led the Cougars with the bat, top scoring with 42.

Jason Ellem followed up his impressive batting with 3/11 of 3 overs, while Nathan Metz took 3/24 runs to give Cudgen three wins from their first three games.

In other results, Murwillumbah Cubs won a nail-biter against Terranora at Les Cave Oval, Murwillumbah on Saturday.

Set 147 to win, the Cubs reached the total in the 30th oval with only two wickets to spare.

After looking shaky, VS Rawat's great knock of 52 was enough to just get the Cubs over the line.

Thirstiers Cricket Club had a mixed weekend with a win and a loss.

Playing at Ron Wilkinson Field, Tweed Heads, Thirstiers One side were defeated by Cabarita, while Thirstiers Two defeated the Murwillumbah Bobcats.

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  community sport cricket cudgen cricket cudgen cricket club murwillumbah cubs sport terranora thirstiers tweed district cricket association

