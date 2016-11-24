Tweed cricketers shine in state comp

Spinner Andrew Kinnane finished with five wickets for Clarence District in their Country Cup loss to Tweed District.

TWEED District cricketers have launched their Country Cup campaign in emphatic fashion with a crushing 144-run win in their opening game of the statewide knockout competition.

Tweed District hammered Clarence District in their 50-over clash at Seabreeze Oval on Sunday with the visitors bowled out for just 24 chasing the home side's 168.

Cudgen fast bowler Connor Ziebell celebrated his 18th birthday with a four-wicket haul while club-mate James Julius and Pottsville's Ryan McLoy grabbed three each as Clarence was bundled out in just the 18th over.

"We bowled really well, we cut right through them,” all-rounder Oscar Van Megchelen said.

A late inclusion for the game, Van Megchelen said the home side's total was short of expectations with the final wicket falling in the 49th over.

"It wasn't an easy deck to bat on but we should have scored more runs with our batting line-up,” he said.

Tweed District will host Coffs Harbour in the next round to be played on December 4.

Coffs Harbour heads into the match having eliminated Hastings River at the weekend.

Coffs compiled an imposing 6-263 off their 50 overs before dismissing Hastings for 241.

The finalists of the knockout competition will meet in the final to be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground.