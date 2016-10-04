25°
News

Tweed Day Surgery evacuated after suspected electrical fire

Alina Rylko
| 4th Oct 2016 2:19 PM
Emergency services have responded to situation at the Tweed Day Surgery in Boyd St, Tweed Heads.
Emergency services have responded to situation at the Tweed Day Surgery in Boyd St, Tweed Heads. Trevor Veale

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

URDATE 3pm:

Fire crews have now left the site. No one has been injured.

INITIAL REPORT 2pm:

EMERGENCY services are still at the scene of a suspected electrical fire at the Tweed Day Surgery on Boyd St, Tweed Heads.

Tweed Heads fire station duty officer Martin Dixon said two Fire and Rescue trucks responded to reports of an "electrical burning smell” and smoke inside the building at about 1.30pm.

Hazmat Services, dealing specifically with hazardous materials and substances, has also been dispatched to the scene where authorities are attempting to identify the cause of the smoke.

At 1.50pm the source of the fire had not yet been determined.

"It would be pretty busy out there. There will be police, fire and ambulance so obviously residents should take a different route,” Mr Dixon said.

"We're still looking to find the source of the smell and burning, it's a big building.”

NSW Ambulance confirmed they are attending the scene as a precautionary measure.

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  fire and rescue, tweed day surgery, tweed heads

Academy award-winning cinematographer to visit Tweed

Academy award-winning cinematographer to visit Tweed

Academy award winning cinematographer Jim Frazier visiting Tweed

Council candidate Dion Andrews joins Kick the Kilos

Tweed Shire Council candidate Dion Andrews (centre) is keen to get active after signing up to the Tweed Daily News Kick the Kilos App.

Council candidate ready to Kick the Kilos

Boost for Cabarita Youth Services

YOUTH SUPPORT: The Cabarita Youth Service is offering activities for young people in Pottsville.

Cabarita Youth Services is expanding to Pottsville.

Tweed footy players bailed after nightclub brawl

FIVE Tweed Coast Raiders Rugby League Club players have been granted bail after a nightclub brawl in Cairns.

Tweed Coast Raiders footy trip turns sour

Local Partners

Academy award-winning cinematographer to visit Tweed

Academy award winning cinematographer Jim Frazier visiting Tweed

Early morning rays create sublime colour

SLEEPING GIANT: Mt Warning overlooking the cane fields near Murwillumbah.

Behind the Lens with Ryan Fowler

Classic car auction draws buyers from US, Dubai

"He wants everyone to enjoy the cars, the collection got too big'

Latest deals and offers

Madonna is suing building owners

Madonna is suing building owners

MADONNA has filed a court case against the Central Park West co-op for not allowing her family into her apartment.

Chris Brown unlikely to be charged

Chris Brown is unlikely to be charged with assault

Liam Gallagher: The Oasis film will give you orgasms

Liam Gallagher certainly has tickets on the new Oasis film

The Block keeps Seven's X Factor at bay

The Block's Ben and Andy.

THE TV ratings races heats up as new shows debut after footy finals.

Photographer questioned over Kim Kardashian West robbery

Photographer being questioned after Kim Kardashian West was robbed

Kim and Chris finally break their Block drought

Kim and Chris pictured in their winning master bedroom and dressing room in a scene from The Block.

NEWCASTLE parents win big with massive master bedroom.

Kylie eliminated after long fight on Australian Survivor

Australian Survivor contestant Kylie Evans pictured with Matt Tarrant.

FIREFIGHTING mum couldn't topple show's core alliance.

DON&#39;T PASS THIS BUY!

17 Ballidu Close, Elanora 4221

House 4 1 5 Interest above...

Nestled in a quiet, family friendly cul-de-sac in a highly sought after pocket of Elanora you'll find this delightful and unique home - a real surprise packet...

Catch It While You Can!

1/57 Darnel Street, Elanora 4221

3 1 1 Interest above...

What an absolutely beautifully presented addition to the property market! Convenient and low maintenance living at its absolute best - this impeccable brick and...

STUNNING WATERFRONT UNIT - GROUND FLOOR - FULLY RENOVATED

1/10 Mugga Way, Tweed Heads 2485

Unit 3 1 1 $469,000

OPEN THIS SATURDAY 8TH OCTOBER 1:00 - 1:30 PM NSW DST Located in a prime waterfront location this recently renovated ground floor 3 bedroom unit presents a...

Cracking Entry Level Property - Priced To Sell - 10 Minutes From Coolangatta

77 Piggabeen Road, Tweed Heads West 2485

House 3 1 2 Contact Agent

Very well presented and in great condition this private property is set on a flat 607m2 block. It's located within a short drive of schools, near shops and 10...

Was $469,000 NOW $446,000. Motivated Owner wants it SOLD!!

93 Peninsula Drive, Bilambil Heights 2486

House 4 2 2 $446,000

OPEN THIS SATURDAY 8TH OCTOBER 2:00 - 2:30 NSW DST This property enjoys a peaceful setting with water views and the potential for dual living. The upper...

Private and Exclusive Beach House

1 Dune Street, Fingal Head 2487

House 4 2 2 Price Guide...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY OCTOBER 8TH 2:00 - 2:30 NSW DST You will quickly feel at home in this peaceful beach style abode tucked away in an...

Solid family home with panoramic coastal views are just the beginning....

5 Malua Terrace, Bilambil Heights 2486

House 5 3 3 $640,000 ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY OCTOBER 8TH 12:00 - 12:30 NSW DST Elevated in a prime location, this large family residence boasts amazing north views to the...

Secure this Brick and Tile Family Home - The Owners Have Purchased Elsewhere

3 Peel Circuit, Tweed Heads South 2486

House 4 2 1 $495,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY OCTOBER 8TH 3:00 - 3:30 NSW DST Single level, very low maintenance and close to all necessities this four-bedroom home ticks...

Exceptional Rendered Family Home with Views to the Surfers Paradise Skyline

56 Mount Bilinga Circuit, Bilambil Heights 2486

House 4 2 2 AUCTION

OPEN HOME SATURDAY 8TH OCTOBER 1:00 - 1:30 NSW DST This rendered family home rests on a large elevated block capturing fantastic Hinterland views, right...

Recently Renovated and Close to the Beach!

16/28 Miles Street, Kirra 4225

House 2 1 1 $345,000

This is the perfect opportunity for anyone who is seeking a relaxed lifestyle or an excellent investment property. Situated in a sought after location this nicely...

Reserve Bank makes decision on your interest rates

The unemployment rate fell, part-time work is growing, says the RBA

11 Sunshine Coast properties with water views for under $500k

Ocean views don't have to be just a dream

Beach-side real estate starts at $85k on Fraser Coast

HERVEY BAY REAL ESTATE: You can buy this townhouse in Scarness for under $300k.

Live your beach-living dream locally.

Penthouse in beach paradise

Take in the beach front views from the balcony of 701/ 4-10 Douglas Street, Kirra.

This beachfront penthouse is the perfect place to enjoy the views.

Casuarina sets the benchmark in Tweed market

Our property market is as strong as it's been since the crisis

UPDATE: Former rodeo champ's sale rained out, now back on

Larkhill local Ken Consiglio is having an auction of most of the things on his property.

'People kept showing up and we had to turn them away'