Tweed Day Surgery evacuated after suspected electrical fire

Emergency services have responded to situation at the Tweed Day Surgery in Boyd St, Tweed Heads.

URDATE 3pm:

Fire crews have now left the site. No one has been injured.

INITIAL REPORT 2pm:

EMERGENCY services are still at the scene of a suspected electrical fire at the Tweed Day Surgery on Boyd St, Tweed Heads.

Tweed Heads fire station duty officer Martin Dixon said two Fire and Rescue trucks responded to reports of an "electrical burning smell” and smoke inside the building at about 1.30pm.

Hazmat Services, dealing specifically with hazardous materials and substances, has also been dispatched to the scene where authorities are attempting to identify the cause of the smoke.

At 1.50pm the source of the fire had not yet been determined.

"It would be pretty busy out there. There will be police, fire and ambulance so obviously residents should take a different route,” Mr Dixon said.

"We're still looking to find the source of the smell and burning, it's a big building.”

NSW Ambulance confirmed they are attending the scene as a precautionary measure.