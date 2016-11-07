24°
News

Tweed drivers cop reminder

David Carroll | 7th Nov 2016 1:34 PM
NSW police will continue to patrol the region's roads following the success of the high-visibility operation at the weekend.
NSW police will continue to patrol the region's roads following the success of the high-visibility operation at the weekend. Trevor Veale

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

POLICE have issued a reminder to Tweed motorists to take care on the region's road after announcing this week that the state road toll is well up on this time last year.

Already this year 333 people have died on NSW roads, 35 more deaths than at the same time last year.

NSW Traffic and Highway Patrol Command Assistant Commissioner Michael Corboy said that all road users need to be aware of this "sad and tragic statistic” and take personal responsibility in order to stop it increasing.

"I need people to understand that this is not just a number,” he said.

"Each life lost on the roads is the life of a friend, a workmate, or a family member. Each death affects all of those people.”

Asst Comm Corboy said police would continue to be out and about enforcing road rules following the success of the high-visibility Operation Drink Drive 2 blitz at the weekend.

Police conducted more than110,000 random breath tests and 121 people were charged with drink-driving offences. More than 6000 traffic infringements, including 3008 for speeding offences were issued but Asst Comm Corboy said there were no fatalities.

"No lives were lost on NSW roads. We all want this to continue,” he said.

"We know that the leading causes in road trauma are speeding, drink or drug driving, not wearing a seat belt or proper helmet, driving fatigued or being distracted by a mobile phone.

"You can expect to see more police out on the roads in the lead-up to Christmas and the New Year in enforcing these rules in order to stop people's selfish behaviour costing their life or the life of someone else.

"Now is the time for drivers, riders, cyclists and pedestrians alike to take control when on the roads, and be responsible for their own behaviour.”

So far this year 166 drivers, 58 motorcyclists, 46 passengers, three cyclists and 60 pedestrians have died on the state's roads. Rural roads account for 221 deaths.

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  assistant commissioner michael corboy nsw traffic and highway patrol operation drink drive 2 police road toll speeding tweed

Tweed drivers cop reminder

Tweed drivers cop reminder

Police issued reminder to Tweed motorists to take care on the region's road after announcing state road toll is well up on this time last year

Tweed faces major hurdle ahead of Commonwealth Games

COME SOUTH: The economic benefits of the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast are expected to spill over into the Tweed.

Border looms as major hurdle ahead of Commonwealth Games

Tweed hospital doctor delivers sad news

Dr Graeme Burger (right) with Dr Momi Sid who has replaced him as director of the Palliative Care Unit at Tweed Heads Hospital.

After more than 40 years service Dr Graeme Burger has stepped down

McHugh returns to beach roots

Matt McHugh is back for a 2017 Summer tour of some of Australia's best beaches.

Summer vibes for beach-loving musician

Local Partners

Dodo celebrates a magic milestone

Tweed resident celebrates remarkable birthday milestone

One very baked potato on Pound Street

A very baked potato on Pound Street after it caught on fire early Saturday morning

No more baked potatoes this Jacaranda Festival

Animal liberation group follows circus to Ipswich

Lennon Brothers Circus has set up camp in Caloundra and lion trainer, Mohammed Jritlou, gave the Daily an inside tour to meet some of the animals he cares for. Mohammed with some of his performing pooches. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily

Animal Liberation Queensland will protest at the site tomorrow

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self.

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

Declan Kelly and the Rising Sun to shine bright at festival

Declan Kelly & The Rising Sun is one of the headlining acts at this year's festival.

Main stage set to pump with radiant reggae and dub vibes

Comedy helping Oswalt cope with wife's death

Comedy helping Oswalt cope with wife's death

'RATATOUILLE' star Patton Oswalt's says his stand-up comedy is helping him to cope with the death of his wife Michelle McNamara six months ago.

Shannen Doherty's message for Michael Buble

Shannen Doherty has offered her support to Michael Buble

Big Bang Theory banned? The episode "too hot" for TV

ADULT WARNING: When did Big Bang Theory become so... daring?

Brad Pitt pulls out of film appearances

Brad Pitt has pulled out of all of his promotional commitments

Ne Obliviscaris to unveil new song on Aussie tour

Neo Obliviscarus perform at Soundwave 2015 in Brisbane. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

We talk to Ne Obliviscaris about their new crowdfunding campaign

McHugh returns to beach roots

Matt McHugh is back for a 2017 Summer tour of some of Australia's best beaches.

Summer vibes for beach-loving musician

Buble family 'broken in half' by son's cancer diagnosis

Michael Buble and his family have been "broken in half"

You will feel peacefully at home in this charming three level Queenslander, set amongst the trees on Tugun Hill

22 Illawarra Court, Tugun 4224

House 4 2 2 AUCTION

The first level showcases high ceilings and warm timber flooring, offering a large open plan living and dining area. You will find a lovely bay window seat where...

Completely Renovated Character Home with Tweed River Views

26 Inlet Drive, Tweed Heads West 2485

House 3 1 2 $459,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION SATURDAY 12:00 - 12:30PM NSW DST In an elevated position, this split-level home with a leafy outlook captures water views and is just...

The Ultimate Beach House

2 King Street, Fingal Head 2487

House 4 3 2 $1,295,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 11:00 - 11:30AM NSW DST Located in an enviable corner position directly opposite beach access, this stunning low maintenance...

Exceptional Rendered Family Home with Views to the Surfers Paradise Skyline

56 Mount Bilinga Circuit, Bilambil Heights 2486

House 4 2 2 $699,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 3:00 - 3:30PM NSW DST This rendered family home rests on a large elevated block capturing fantastic Hinterland views, right...

Private and Exclusive Beach House

1 Dune Street, Fingal Head 2487

House 4 2 2 Price Guide...

You will quickly feel at home in this peaceful beach style abode tucked away in an exclusive enclave in Fingal Head. Surrounded by remnant coastal rainforest...

Recently Renovated and Close to the Beach!

16/28 Miles Street, Kirra 4225

Unit 2 1 1 $345,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 11:00 - 11:30AM QLD This is the perfect opportunity for anyone who is seeking a relaxed lifestyle or an excellent investment...

Your Rural Escape is Waiting

7a Cascade Road, Terranora 2486

House 4 1 3 $575,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 11:00 - 11:30AM NSW DST This timber home rests on five peaceful acres in a sought after location just minutes from shops...

Contemporary Home with Views, Privacy and so much Space

24 Vail Court, Bilambil Heights 2486

House 4 2 2 $649,000

In a private, cul-de-sac location with expansive Hinterland views this split level, rendered home offers the very best in modern living. Perfect for large...

Refurbished Queenslander on the Tumbulgum Riverfront

48 Riverside Drive, Tumbulgum 2490

House 3 1 2 $495,000

This three-bedroom high set cottage in Tumbulgum has been recently refurbished whilst maintaining charming qualities synonymous with the village lifestyle. The...

Nestled away on an elevated block amongst luscious greenery with ocean views throughout, this stunning family home is a must see

10 Cocararra Court, Tugun 4224

House 4 2 3 AUCTION

With large wooden double doors opening into the foyer downstairs, revealing warm bamboo timber flooring, the home radiates style. Equipped with a study and a large...

Off the plan buyers told to fork out extra for their home

Buyer is being asked for an extra $50,000 for his home

Hi-diddly-ho neighborino! 'Simpsons House' for rent

QUIRKY: The ad for a Lumeah Dr Mount Coolum home for rent has used a unique method.

Don't have a cow man but time's running out if you want to live here

Tweed housing market leads state

Tweed housing prices continue to climb with the latest figures revealing a 13% annual increase in the median price.

Latest figures reveal 13% price increase

"Luxurious” Sunshine Coast home sells for $6.5m

You can now stay in multi-million dollar home

Owners place iconic local pub on the market for $1.2m

ON THE MARKET: Iconic Gladstone region hotel placed on the market for $1.2m.

OWNERS of an iconic local hotel and pub are calling it a night.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!