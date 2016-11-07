Tweed drivers cop reminder

NSW police will continue to patrol the region's roads following the success of the high-visibility operation at the weekend.

POLICE have issued a reminder to Tweed motorists to take care on the region's road after announcing this week that the state road toll is well up on this time last year.

Already this year 333 people have died on NSW roads, 35 more deaths than at the same time last year.

NSW Traffic and Highway Patrol Command Assistant Commissioner Michael Corboy said that all road users need to be aware of this "sad and tragic statistic” and take personal responsibility in order to stop it increasing.

"I need people to understand that this is not just a number,” he said.

"Each life lost on the roads is the life of a friend, a workmate, or a family member. Each death affects all of those people.”

Asst Comm Corboy said police would continue to be out and about enforcing road rules following the success of the high-visibility Operation Drink Drive 2 blitz at the weekend.

Police conducted more than110,000 random breath tests and 121 people were charged with drink-driving offences. More than 6000 traffic infringements, including 3008 for speeding offences were issued but Asst Comm Corboy said there were no fatalities.

"No lives were lost on NSW roads. We all want this to continue,” he said.

"We know that the leading causes in road trauma are speeding, drink or drug driving, not wearing a seat belt or proper helmet, driving fatigued or being distracted by a mobile phone.

"You can expect to see more police out on the roads in the lead-up to Christmas and the New Year in enforcing these rules in order to stop people's selfish behaviour costing their life or the life of someone else.

"Now is the time for drivers, riders, cyclists and pedestrians alike to take control when on the roads, and be responsible for their own behaviour.”

So far this year 166 drivers, 58 motorcyclists, 46 passengers, three cyclists and 60 pedestrians have died on the state's roads. Rural roads account for 221 deaths.