Tweed election offers field of dreams

Pre-poll voting in the Tweed Shire Council election will continue this week.

THE size of the field contesting the Tweed Shire Council election on Saturday is a sign residents have had enough of the current situation and are desperate for change.

Australian politics academic Jo Coghlan and former Tweed mayor Max Boyd are among those who believe the number of candidates contesting the October 29 poll is a reflection of the community's discontent.

When voters go to the polls in three days' time, they will be confronted by a ballot paper listing 76 names, including 15 groups and four individuals, all vying for one of the seven positions available.

Dr Coghlan, who lectures in Australian politics at Southern Cross University, said the number of candidates was an indicator of deep unrest in the community.

"A field that size tells us there are a lot of very disaffected voters that want change,” she said.

"I think there has been a fair amount of discontent with a fairly dysfunctional council for quite some time.

"People have said 'I've had enough and I'll put my hand up'.”

Mr Boyd, who served on the council for more than four decades, including 18 years as mayor, said residents had had enough of the infighting and bickering.

"I think it's a reflection of a pretty poor performance of the council that was there for the past four years,” he said. "It has been almost dysfunctional. A lot of people are obviously thinking it's time to put a stop to it.”

A new-look council is guaranteed with current councillors Phil Youngblutt and Michael Armstrong not seeking a return but Dr Coghlan said it was impossible to predict how far-reaching the change would be.

"There's always going to be change but what that change looks like, we'll have to wait and see,” she said.

"It's going to be messy, complicated and take a while to figure out.”

The number of candidates means that preference deals are expected to take on greater import this election.

NSW Electoral Commission spokesman Richard Carroll said candidates would obviously be hoping to secure the required quota of primary votes but it was likely most would have to rely on preferences.

"If you don't have quota it all comes down to prefer- ences,” Mr Carroll said.

"Preferences are always important in determining the final candidates elected.”

Primary votes will be counted on election night but preferences will not be distributed until Tuesday with postal votes being accepted until 6pm on Monday.