Tweed faces major hurdle ahead of Commonwealth Games

COME SOUTH: The economic benefits of the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast are expected to spill over into the Tweed.

THE state border looms as the major hurdle as Tweed business and industry chiefs lobby to secure a slice of the billions of dollars expected to be generated by the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Government estimates have predicted the Gold Coast-based Games will create an economic impact of more than $2 billion.

The 11-day event is set to attract a flood of domestic and international visitors with Gold Coast City Council figures revealing 690,000 unique visitors will descend on the region with about 1.5 million people expected to attend ticketed events.

Tweed Chamber of Commerce president Matthew Fraser said the proximity of the Games provide an ideal opportunity for Tweed businesses to cash in but warned Northern New South Wales operators would have to work hard to secure a share of the spoils.

"It's almost like we've got to steal the business,” he said.

"It's not just going to arrive here, we have to try and entice people over the border.

"If we had the Commonwealth Games in the Northern Rivers would we care about the Gold Coast? Absolutely not.

"We've got to market ourselves better than the Gold Coast and the Queensland Government will be selling the hell out of Queensland.”

With the Games now less than 18 months away officials from Commonwealth Games countries have begun booking out Gold Coast hotels to create home bases for the family and friends of athletes while team managers are sourcing training venues and facilities.

The Tweed region is yet to lock in any major Games-associated business but Tweed Shire Council general manager Troy Green said the council had been proactive in attempting to secure commitments.

"That's from both a tourism perspective and from teams coming to train in the lead-up to the Games and there has been some interest,” he said.

"The facilities are there. It's about us trying to market those but we're quite limited in what we can do because it is a Queensland event.

"The Gold Coast City Council and Queensland State Government want to ensure maximum benefit for their citizens however it's inevitable with our location that there's going to be positive spinoffs for businesses and residents in Tweed.”

Bill Tatchell, CEO of business and tourism body Destination Tweed, said the Queensland Government has invested an enormous amount of money in the Games and were determined to reap the benefits of their investment.

"They don't want to play ball with anybody on this side of the border but tourists don't see borders,” he said.

"It's an absolutely enormous opportunity.”

Mr Tatchell said he was hopeful that an ongoing restructure of state body Destination NSW would enhance the region's ability to attract Games visitors.