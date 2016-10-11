Tweed Fusion highlights region's culture

THE region's best art, music, culture and food will be on show when the Tweed Fusion Festival commences later this month.

The October 23-30 festival will feature a variety of events highlighting different aspects of the Tweed.

Among the planned activities is a cultural day, tour of a number of venues including the Margaret Olley Art Centre and the Caldera Art Gallery.

"The Tweed Fusion cultural day is a full day out for any lover of art," event director Anne Duke said.

"We'll also be going to a beautiful property in Uki to meet sculptor Marie-France Rose.

"We'll then enjoy a lovely lunch cooked with produce fresh from the garden at Marie-France's gorgeous home and studio."

The day will wind up at the Caldera Art Gallery, where gallery director Andy Reimanis will host a tour of the finalists of the Caldera Art Prize.

The cultural day out will be staged on October 23, beginning at the Tweed Regional Gallery at 10.45am. Tickets cost $75.

For bookings visit tweedfusion.com.au.