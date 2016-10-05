26°
News

Tweed Gig Guide: Oct 6 - 10

Karen Hall | 5th Oct 2016 6:14 AM
The Black Sorrows play Twin Towns this Friday, October 7.
The Black Sorrows play Twin Towns this Friday, October 7. Contributed

THURSDAY

  • Arts Centre Gold Coast - Paradise Showroom: Brown Sugar 7.30pm
  • Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Tommy Memphis 5.30pm
  • Club Banora - Bingo 10.30am, Patti Bond - Social New Vogue Dancing 6pm
  • Coolangatta Hotel - Live Entertainment from 5pm
  • Kirra Sports Club - Jam Night 7pm
  • Murwillumbah Services Club - Phil Guest 6.30pm
  • Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Tracy Vaughan 6.30pm
  • Twin Towns Services Club - The Stage: Bingo 10.15am, Kimberly Davis - Social New Vogue Dancing 12.30pm, Jeff Camilleri 4pm, Archie Rye Band 7.30pm

FRIDAY

  • Arts Centre Gold Coast - Arts Theatre: Trevor Ashley- I'm every Woman 8pm; Terrace Stage: Up, Up & Away 6.30pm
  • Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - David Lee Duo 7.30pm
  • Cabarita Beach Sports Club - The Titanix 7pm
  • Chinderah Tavern - Matty Rogers 6pm
  • Club Banora - Bingo 10.30am, Greg and Laura Doolan, 00-70's 7pm
  • Coolangatta Hotel - Main Bar: Live Entertainment from 5pm
  • Cudgen Leagues Club - Innocent Bystanders 6.30pm
  • Currumbin SLSC - The Gig Cartel 7.30pm
  • Currumbin RSL - Women like us Comedy show, Bootleg Flyers 7pm
  • Helm Bar - James Higgins 6pm
  • Jupiters Hotel and Casino - Atrium Bar: Jason Delphin 5pm, DJ Brent 9pm, J Bar: Reece Freeman 8.30pm, Russ Walker 1am; Garden Kitchen & Bar: DJ James 8.30pm
  • Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club - Andy Penney 7.30pm
  • Murwillumbah Services Club - Brett Gannon 7.30pm
  • North Kirra SLSC - Cory Hargreaves 6pm
  • Riverview Hotel - Brett Healy 7.30pm
  • Saltbar - Jon Bradley 8.30pm
  • Seagulls - Jock Barnes 7.30pm
  • Tallebudgera SLSC - Wayne Ranson 6.30pm
  • Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Fabian 11am, Too Many Hands 7.30pm
  • Twin Towns Services Club - The Stage: Russell Hinton - Line Dancing 10.30am, Danielle Coullet presents Cathy Drummond 2.30pm, Stars of Tomorrow - Qld Squad, Archie Rye Band 9pm; Showroom: The Black Sorrows 8pm
  • Twin Towns Juniors - Mr Troy 5pm

Anthony Callea plays the Glitter festival on October 8 at The Arts Centre Gold Coast.
Anthony Callea plays the Glitter festival on October 8 at The Arts Centre Gold Coast. APL Photography

SATURDAY

  • Arts Centre Gold Coast - Arts Theatre: Anthony Callea- Songs of George Michael 8pm; Terrace Stage: Up, Up & Away 7pm
  • Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Spin 7pm
  • Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Sugar Shakers 6.30pm
  • Cabarita Beach Sports Club - Rockks 8pm
  • Chinderah Tavern - Nicky Convine 6pm
  • Club Banora - Rockin Bodgies 8pm
  • Coolangatta Hotel - Main Bar: Live Entertainment from 5pm
  • Coolangatta Sands Hotel - Eureka Funk 8.30pm
  • Currumbin RSL - Crossroads 7pm
  • Helm Bar - The Gig Cartel 8pm
  • Jupiters Hotel and Casino - Atrium Bar: Chris Hutchison 5pm, DJ Brent 9pm; J Bar: Jason Delphin 8.30pm, DJ Nik 12.30am; Garden Kitchen & Bar: DJ James 8.30pm
  • Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club - Fozzy Bear 7.30pm
  • Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Angelo Pash 7pm
  • Murwillumbah Services Club - Terry Murphy 6pm
  • Saltbar - DJ Ben 8.30pm
  • Seagulls - Late for Woodstock 8pm
  • Sheoak Shack - Raku 2pm, Nicole Brophy 7pm
  • South Tweed Sports Club - Jazz Jam 2.30pm, Two Wheel Drive 6.30pm
  • Tugun SLSC - Karaoke 7pm
  • Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Funsters 7.30pm
  • Twin Towns Services Club - The Stage: Bingo 10.15am, Russell Sprout 1.30pm, Triplickit Duo 5pm, Archie Rye Band 9pm; Showroom: The Royal Scots Dragoon Guards 8pm
  • Twin Towns Juniors - Tony McGuinness 5pm

Mental as Anything will be performing at the Coolangatta Hotel on Sunday from 2pm.
Mental as Anything will be performing at the Coolangatta Hotel on Sunday from 2pm. Contributed

SUNDAY

  • Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Upstage 2.30pm
  • Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Kahlia Forsyth 2pm
  • Club Banora - Russell Hinton 11.30am, Danielle Goullet presents Lisa Stuart 3.15pm, Davo 5pm
  • Coolangatta Hotel - Mental As Anything 2pm
  • Coolangatta Sands Hotel - Fat Albert 4pm
  • Coolangatta Surf Club - Robert Keith 2pm
  • Cudgen Headlands SLSC Barefoot Bar - Live Entertainment from 4pm
  • Currumbin RSL - Blue Poppy 1.30pm
  • Currumbin SLSC - The Accidents 4pm
  • Helm Bar - Stevenson Street 4pm
  • Kingscliff Beach Hotel - The Swamp Stompers 3pm
  • Kirra Sports - Karaoke 5pm
  • North Kirra SLSC - Sweet Mixjah 1pm
  • Riverview Hotel - Greg Peterson 3pm
  • Tallebudgera SLSC - Pink Zinc 1.30pm
  • Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Dave Clayton 5.30pm
  • Twin Towns Services Club - The Stage: Lonewolf 12.30pm, Body & Soul Duo 4pm, Archie Rye Band 7.30pm
  • Twin Towns Juniors - Nick Waters 2.30pm

MONDAY

  • Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club - Chris Doyle 12pm
  • Twin Towns Services Club - The Stage: Bingo 10.15am, Harry Lynn - New Vogue Dancing 12.30pm, Dave J 4pm, Mark Wilson's Dance Night 7pm
Tweed Daily News

Topics:  anthony callea, black sorrows, gig guide tweed, mental as anything, whats on tweed

