Tweed Gig Guide: Oct 6 - 10

THURSDAY
- Arts Centre Gold Coast - Paradise Showroom: Brown Sugar 7.30pm
- Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Tommy Memphis 5.30pm
- Club Banora - Bingo 10.30am, Patti Bond - Social New Vogue Dancing 6pm
- Coolangatta Hotel - Live Entertainment from 5pm
- Kirra Sports Club - Jam Night 7pm
- Murwillumbah Services Club - Phil Guest 6.30pm
- Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Tracy Vaughan 6.30pm
- Twin Towns Services Club - The Stage: Bingo 10.15am, Kimberly Davis - Social New Vogue Dancing 12.30pm, Jeff Camilleri 4pm, Archie Rye Band 7.30pm
FRIDAY
- Arts Centre Gold Coast - Arts Theatre: Trevor Ashley- I'm every Woman 8pm; Terrace Stage: Up, Up & Away 6.30pm
- Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - David Lee Duo 7.30pm
- Cabarita Beach Sports Club - The Titanix 7pm
- Chinderah Tavern - Matty Rogers 6pm
- Club Banora - Bingo 10.30am, Greg and Laura Doolan, 00-70's 7pm
- Coolangatta Hotel - Main Bar: Live Entertainment from 5pm
- Cudgen Leagues Club - Innocent Bystanders 6.30pm
- Currumbin SLSC - The Gig Cartel 7.30pm
- Currumbin RSL - Women like us Comedy show, Bootleg Flyers 7pm
- Helm Bar - James Higgins 6pm
- Jupiters Hotel and Casino - Atrium Bar: Jason Delphin 5pm, DJ Brent 9pm, J Bar: Reece Freeman 8.30pm, Russ Walker 1am; Garden Kitchen & Bar: DJ James 8.30pm
- Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club - Andy Penney 7.30pm
- Murwillumbah Services Club - Brett Gannon 7.30pm
- North Kirra SLSC - Cory Hargreaves 6pm
- Riverview Hotel - Brett Healy 7.30pm
- Saltbar - Jon Bradley 8.30pm
- Seagulls - Jock Barnes 7.30pm
- Tallebudgera SLSC - Wayne Ranson 6.30pm
- Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Fabian 11am, Too Many Hands 7.30pm
- Twin Towns Services Club - The Stage: Russell Hinton - Line Dancing 10.30am, Danielle Coullet presents Cathy Drummond 2.30pm, Stars of Tomorrow - Qld Squad, Archie Rye Band 9pm; Showroom: The Black Sorrows 8pm
- Twin Towns Juniors - Mr Troy 5pm
SATURDAY
- Arts Centre Gold Coast - Arts Theatre: Anthony Callea- Songs of George Michael 8pm; Terrace Stage: Up, Up & Away 7pm
- Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Spin 7pm
- Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Sugar Shakers 6.30pm
- Cabarita Beach Sports Club - Rockks 8pm
- Chinderah Tavern - Nicky Convine 6pm
- Club Banora - Rockin Bodgies 8pm
- Coolangatta Hotel - Main Bar: Live Entertainment from 5pm
- Coolangatta Sands Hotel - Eureka Funk 8.30pm
- Currumbin RSL - Crossroads 7pm
- Helm Bar - The Gig Cartel 8pm
- Jupiters Hotel and Casino - Atrium Bar: Chris Hutchison 5pm, DJ Brent 9pm; J Bar: Jason Delphin 8.30pm, DJ Nik 12.30am; Garden Kitchen & Bar: DJ James 8.30pm
- Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club - Fozzy Bear 7.30pm
- Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Angelo Pash 7pm
- Murwillumbah Services Club - Terry Murphy 6pm
- Saltbar - DJ Ben 8.30pm
- Seagulls - Late for Woodstock 8pm
- Sheoak Shack - Raku 2pm, Nicole Brophy 7pm
- South Tweed Sports Club - Jazz Jam 2.30pm, Two Wheel Drive 6.30pm
- Tugun SLSC - Karaoke 7pm
- Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Funsters 7.30pm
- Twin Towns Services Club - The Stage: Bingo 10.15am, Russell Sprout 1.30pm, Triplickit Duo 5pm, Archie Rye Band 9pm; Showroom: The Royal Scots Dragoon Guards 8pm
- Twin Towns Juniors - Tony McGuinness 5pm
SUNDAY
- Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Upstage 2.30pm
- Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Kahlia Forsyth 2pm
- Club Banora - Russell Hinton 11.30am, Danielle Goullet presents Lisa Stuart 3.15pm, Davo 5pm
- Coolangatta Hotel - Mental As Anything 2pm
- Coolangatta Sands Hotel - Fat Albert 4pm
- Coolangatta Surf Club - Robert Keith 2pm
- Cudgen Headlands SLSC Barefoot Bar - Live Entertainment from 4pm
- Currumbin RSL - Blue Poppy 1.30pm
- Currumbin SLSC - The Accidents 4pm
- Helm Bar - Stevenson Street 4pm
- Kingscliff Beach Hotel - The Swamp Stompers 3pm
- Kirra Sports - Karaoke 5pm
- North Kirra SLSC - Sweet Mixjah 1pm
- Riverview Hotel - Greg Peterson 3pm
- Tallebudgera SLSC - Pink Zinc 1.30pm
- Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Dave Clayton 5.30pm
- Twin Towns Services Club - The Stage: Lonewolf 12.30pm, Body & Soul Duo 4pm, Archie Rye Band 7.30pm
- Twin Towns Juniors - Nick Waters 2.30pm
MONDAY
- Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club - Chris Doyle 12pm
- Twin Towns Services Club - The Stage: Bingo 10.15am, Harry Lynn - New Vogue Dancing 12.30pm, Dave J 4pm, Mark Wilson's Dance Night 7pm