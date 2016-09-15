Tweed Gig Guide: Sept 15-19

TODAY
- Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Greg Bankx 5.30pm
- Club Banora - Bingo 10.30am, Patti Bond - Social New Vogue Dancing 6pm
- Coolangatta Hotel - Live Entertainment from 5pm
- Cudgen Leagues Club - Russell Sprout 6pm
- Kirra Sports Club - Jam Night 7pm
- Murwillumbah Services Club - Phil Guest 6.30pm
- Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Michael Whitmore 6.30pm
- Twin Towns Services Club - The Stage: Bingo 10.15am, Patti Bond - Social New Vogue Dancing 12.30pm, Wayne Vitali 4pm, Dan England + Band 7.30pm
FRIDAY
- Arts Centre Gold Coast - The Basement: Comedy in The Basement - Chris Radburn 8pm; Arts Theatre - Dirtsong 7.30pm,
- Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Funsters 7.30pm
- Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Stoneage Romeos 7.30pm
- Cabarita Beach Sports Club - Salt & Steel supported by Felicity Lawless 7pm
- Club Banora - Bingo 10.30am, Greg and Laura Doolan/ Rippa Raffle 4pm, The Chris Cook Band 7pm
- Coolangatta Hotel - Main Bar: Live Entertainment from 5pm
- Coolangatta Sands Hotel - Kafoa McCoy 8.30pm
- Cudgen Leagues Club - Martin Way 5.30pm
- Currumbin RSL - Smooth & Groove 7pm, Let's Dance - 80's Retro Night 7pm
- Currumbin SLSC - The Gig Cartel 7.30pm
- Helm Bar - Chris Palmer 6pm
- Jupiters Hotel and Casino - Atrium Bar: Reece Freeman 5pm, DJ Brent 9pm, J Bar: Mick Evans 8.30pm, Russ Walker 1am; Garden Kitchen & Bar: DJ James 8.30pm
- Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club - Gregg Peterson 7.30pm
- Kingscliff Beach Hotel - High Tide Duo 7pm
- Murwillumbah Services Club - Benno's Big Sing 7.30pm
- North Kirra SLSC - Karl Peters 6pm
- Pottsville Beach Sports Club - Richard O 7.30pm
- Riverview Hotel - The Hipshooters 7.30pm
- Saltbar - Jason Delphin 8.30pm
- Tallebudgera SLSC - Cory Hargreaves 6.30pm
- Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Simone Cutting 11am, Spin Trio 7.30pm
- Twin Towns Services Club - The Stage: Russell Hinton - Line Dancing 10.30am, Danielle Coullet presents Liz Conde 2.30pm, Stars of Tomorrow - Trent Sinclair 4pm, Big Shots - Duelling Pianos Show 5pm, Dan England + Band 9pm; Showroom: Eurogliders & The Chantoozies 8.30pm
- Twin Towns Juniors - Tony McGuinness 5pm
SATURDAY
- Arts Centre Gold Coast - The Basement: Comedy in The Basement - Matt Okine 7pm & 8.45pm; Arts Theatre; Russian Ballet LTD presents The Nutcracker 8pm
- Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Street Café 7pm
- Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Satin Sounds 6.30pm
- Cabarita Beach Sports Club - Jason Delphin Duo 7.30pm
- Club Banora - Atmosphere 7.30pm
- Coolangatta Hotel - Main Bar: Live Entertainment from 5pm
- Coolangatta Sands Hotel - Jock Barnes 8.30pm
- Currumbin RSL - Nicky Convine @ Deck Acoustics 3pm, Division 4 7pm
- Helm Bar - The Gig Cartel 8pm
- Jupiters Hotel and Casino - Atrium Bar: Chris Hutchison 5pm, DJ Brent 9pm; J Bar: Nyssa Berger 8.30pm, Steve Green 1am; Garden Kitchen & Bar: DJ James 8.30pm
- Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Dirty Channel Duo 4pm, Rolling Stones Experience 7.30pm
- Murwillumbah Services Club - No Secrets 6pm
- Saltbar - DJ Jake 8.30pm
- Seagulls - Mason Rack 7.30pm
- Sheoak Shack - Mani Shika 2pm
- South Tweed Sports Club - Jazz Jam 3pm, Ian B McCloud 6.30pm
- Tugun SLSC - Karaoke 7pm
- Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Soul Cutz 7.30pm
- Twin Towns Services Club - The Stage: Bingo 10.15am, Russell Sprout 1.30pm, Mark Divola Duo 5pm, Dan England + Band 9pm
SUNDAY
- Arts Centre Gold Coast - Paradise Showroom: Philharmonic Fiesta 2.30pm
- Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Captain Wow 2.30pm
- Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Lone Wolf 2pm
- Club Banora - Toucan Twango 11.30am, Danielle Goullet presents Mark Rigney 3.15pm, Scott Douglas 5pm
- Coolangatta Sands Hotel - Division 4 4pm
- Cudgen Headlands SLSC Barefoot Bar - Live Entertainment from 4pm
- Currumbin RSL - Soulcutz 1.30pm
- Currumbin SLSC - Fozzy Bear 4pm
- Helm Bar - The Accidents 4pm
- Jupiters Hotel and Casino - Garden Kitchen & Bar: Michael Eotvos 2pm
- Kingscliff Beach Hotel - The Retronomes 3pm
- Kirra Sports - Karaoke 5pm
- North Kirra SLSC - Surf Report Duo 1pm
- Pottsville Beach Sports Club - Rab Wylie 5.30pm
- Riverview Hotel - Raku O'Gaia 2pm
- Tallebudgera SLSC - Rocksalt 1.30pm
- Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Chris Doyle 2.30pm
- Twin Towns Services Club - The Stage: Dave J 12.30pm, Sarah Archer 4pm, Dan England + Band 7.30pm
- Twin Towns Juniors - Martin Way 2.30pm
MONDAY
- Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club - Gemini Duo 12pm
- Twin Towns Services Club - The Stage: Bingo 10.15am, Harry Lynn - New Vogue Dancing 12.30pm, Nyssa Berger 4pm, Mark Wilson's Dance Night 7pm