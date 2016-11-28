25°
Tweed Heads kneads this new bakery

Aisling Brennan
| 28th Nov 2016 2:07 PM
LOVELY LOAVES: Sam Saulwick and Tom Scott from The Bread Social on Bay Street, Tweed Heads.
LOVELY LOAVES: Sam Saulwick and Tom Scott from The Bread Social on Bay Street, Tweed Heads.

THE Farm in Byron Bay has become an iconic part of the Northern Rivers food culture.

Wanting to bring the very best of the The Farm to Tweed Heads, owner, Sam Sulwick decided to open up The Bread Social bakery.

We chat with Sam about The Bread Social:

What inspired you to open Bread Social?

We just wanted to focus on something that was a bit more about the retail. The wholesale is fantastic but we enjoy the drive and the satisfaction gained through connecting with the customers. It makes it a bit more worthwhile waking up in the morning to make someone's day.

What do you most enjoy about operating your own business?

Having the ability to source local and organic produce and showcase the local food bowl we're in what we're using is pretty important to us.

What's the biggest advantage in operating a business in Tweed?

The rents are super reasonable and the area has a lot of growth. There's a lot of eclectic from the retired gen to the younger home buyers snapping up their first apartment in the area. We've had such a warm welcome from the community and local businesses.

What are your future plans for the business?

We're looking to get working with council to build seating outside the shop and then we'll open up Saturday.

The Bread Social:

Where: 12 Bay St, Tweed Heads

Open: Monday to Friday, 7.30am to 4pm (NSW)

Online: Follow them on Instagram @thebreadsocial.

Topics:  bakery tweed heads the bread social the farm byron bay

A new management team has taken over the Pottsville South Holiday Park.

