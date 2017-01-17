Tweed Heads Library opens temporary doors

THE Tweed Heads Library has opened two temporary sites at the Tweed Heads Civic and Cultural Centre for the community to access the collection.

The current library closed at Christmas for a major upgrade which is expected to take at least eight months.

But the community can now access its temporary site for pick-ups of reservations, returns and to brows part of the library's collection at the Civic Centre auditorium.

In addition, the library users can also access computers, newspapers, printing and copying and a reading area in council's Tweed Heads Administration Office in Brett Street.

Free wi-fi services are available in and around the pop-up library and temporary collection site.

Richmond Tweed Regional Library Tweed Area Librarian Selina Ryan said staff were committed to making the upgrade process as smooth as possible for the community.

"The library team, in conjunction with Council, is striving to ensure our Tweed residents have the essential facilities required to stay informed and connected,” Ms Ryan said.

"The library's goal during this renovation period is to provide as many of our popular services and resources as possible. We look forward to helping our members in our temporary library spaces, while the renovation of our exciting new library occurs.”

Deputy Mayor Councillor Chris Cherry toured the new temporary facility on Monday.

"Council and Richmond Tweed Regional Library are working very closely together to provide the services and alternative venues so residents continue to have convenient access to the resources and activities they need and enjoy,” Cr Cherry said.

"These temporary reading, browsing and pick-up locations will be really valuable because they're located so close to the existing library site, further minimising any inconveniences and interruptions to residents. RTRL staff have done a great job to make the two sites inviting and user-friendly.”

The upgrade will increase the library's floor space from 619 sqm to 1054 sqm to create a greater community space.

Children's activities are being temporarily relocated to Council's Community Centre (next to Tweed Heads South Aquatic Centre) at Tweed South, with Baby Bounce set to resume from Friday, February 10 and the first Storytime for 2017 to be held on Monday, February 6.

For further information visit www.tweed.nsw.gov.au/Library or the Richmond Tweed Regional Library website via www.rtrl.nsw.gov.au.