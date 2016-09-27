Tweed hockey star scorching

Queensland Blades' Abby Eleison, Rebecca Greiner Savannah Fitzpatrick and Jodie Kenny with the four National Championships titles.

A TWEED hockey star and Queensland Scorchers under-21 captain will join the Open Scorchers' side defending a national title in Perth this week.

Originally from Cabarita and the Casuarina Hockey Club, Savannah Fitzpatrick is also part of the 2016 Hockey Australia Women's National Development Squad.

Fitzpatrick joined fellow state representatives, Hockeyroo Jodie Kenny (opens), Rosie Malone (under-18s) and Abby Eleison (under-15s), in Brisbane on Thursday at the side's last training session before heading off to Perth.

Kenny and Malone each captain their respective age groups and join Fitzpatrick as junior inclusions for the Queensland Open Scorchers team for 2016.

The side will defend their title against the Tassie Van Demons, Victorian Vipers, WA Diamonds, New Zealand Futures, Canberra Strikers, NSW Arrows, NT Pearls, SA Suns and Malaysia Tigress when the championships get under way tomorrow.

Fitzpatrick's sister and Hockeyroo Madison also plays for the Scorchers, as well as Hockeroos' stars Teneal Attard and Madonna Blyth.