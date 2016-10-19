Tweed homecoming for X-Factor host Jason Dundas

Jason Dundas loving life on the Tweed. The X-Factor host was at Cabarita today as part of the launch of Holden's new cars.

IT WAS a homecoming of sorts for X-Factor host Jason Dundas as he took to the pristine beaches of Cabarita today as part of a national media launch.

Dressed in his own designer-label fitness clothing, the hunky model led a group of media-types from Sydney and Melbourne on a beach workout session, as part of the launch of two new Holden vehicles.

For Dundas, who divides his time between Sydney and Los Angeles, returning to the Tweed was a bit of a treat.

"My dad was born in Mullumbimby and for the first 20 years of my life we would travel every Christmas up to Mullumbimby and spend holidays in Byron,” Dundas said.

"And all of my extended relatives live in Tweed, so there is a huge connection to this part of the world.

"Once you get past Lennox Head and Mullumbimby, all these hills have this kind of nostalgic kind of home-feeling about them. It's really weird, I've travelled to like 100-and-something countries with travel TV shows and once I get here I get this feeling like home.

"It's incredible, there is nothing else like it. I live in LA and I describe it to my friends, the clarity of the water is azure blue and the sand is talcum powder and the sky is rich but they don't get it. When you get here there is this sense of beauty.”

Jason Dundas at Cabarita Beach: Host of the X Factor takes a morning dip.

Dundas, who is enjoying spending more time in Australia this year as part of his duties for Channel 7's X-Factor show and as an ambassador for David Jones, was only in the Tweed for one day before he was due to return to Sydney for rehearsals.

"This time I get to come back for a good five or six weeks and I can really bring my family and friends to the show and we can hang out,” he said.

"We can have time for dinners and hanging out instead of just rushing around, so it is fun. I really like it.”

Spending the night at Cabarita's Halcyon House - which is fast becoming a favourite jaunt of Australia's rich and famous - Dundas said he was keen to return.

"It's so beautiful, I was looking at real estate last night thinking how can I buy here?” he said.

"I used to live in New York for four years and I'd spend summers in the Hamptons and it has that kind of American-cool vibe.”

Dundas was in the Tweed as part of a national tour of Holden's new vehicles, the SUV Trailblazer and high-tech truck Colorado.

The vehicles, which were unveiled to the motoring industry some weeks ago, are travelling around the country as part of an extended tour.

For GM Holden's Amelinda Watt, who spent three years working as the lead development engineer in the design of the new Colorado, the launch was a celebration.

"Part of my role is to make sure the voice of the Holden customer is heard with the global team who are doing the bulk of work on these,” said Ms Watt, a mother-of-two.

"The Australian team has had a lot of involvement in the way the car drives and what is in it.

"You don't want to get into the car and feel like it is hard work, you need to feel confident and move around easily. You want to do the school run, get to work and then get out and about.”

Ms Watt said Holden had chosen Cabarita to launch their vehicles as it epitomised the Australian spirit for which the brand is so well known.