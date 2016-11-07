Tweed hospital doctor delivers sad news

Dr Graeme Burger (right) with Dr Momi Sid who has replaced him as director of the Palliative Care Unit at Tweed Heads Hospital.

THE Tweed Hospital has lost an institution with well-known doctor Graeme Burger stepping down from his role after more than four decades of service.

Dr Burger last week handed over to his replacement, Momin Sid, who has been named as the new director of the hospital's Palliative Care Unit. Dr Sid's appointment brings to an end Dr Burger's association with the hospital, an association that commenced on December 23, 1974.

"I have been here 42 years and I have walked through the front doors of the hospital over 12,000 times,” Dr Burger said.

"I started off doing accident and emergency, obstetrics, general medicine, some anaesthetics but since 1987, I've just been doing palliative care.

"In that time we've walked beside over 5000 people in their final journey.”

While much of Dr Burger's focus for the past 29 years has been on palliative care, the 66-year-old is also well remembered for his time in obstetrics.

"Earlier in my life I delivered babies in this hospital,” he said.

"I delivered over 2000 of the locals. I did 100 a year for 22 years.

"We had a young resident working here on Friday and he said 'my mum said you delivered me'.

"I've been working with nurses that I delivered for quite a while but he is the first doctor that I have worked with that I delivered.”

Dr Burger said he had mixed feelings about leaving the hospital but was confident it was the right decision.

"I'm feeling relieved, I'm feeling sad, I'm feeling grateful. It has been a wonderful career in this hospital and it will be very sad to go but I go knowing that I'm leaving it in very capable hands,” he said.

Dr Burger said the appointment of Dr Sid would allow the palliative care service to better meet the needs of an aged community.

"I've been saying for about five years that we need a full-time specialist and the only way to get that was for me to step down so that the funding can become available,” he said.

In the past, the director's position has been part-time, limited to the equivalent of two days per week. The role has now expanded to 0.8 FTE but it is hoped it will be full-time in the new year.

"Momin is stepping in with the expectation that will be the case,” Dr Burger said. "There is a submission into the minister and it's being supported by Area Health and we're confident that by January it will be a full-time position.

"The patients, the people of the Tweed Valley and Byron need this to be a full-time position.”

The Tweed will miss him

Tweed Palliative Support president Meredith Dennis paid tribute to Dr Burger saying he would be missed.

"Everyone loves him, he's a fantastic doctor,” she said.

Dr Sid who in recent months has served as a locum in Brisbane and Kempsey, said he was looking forward to the challenges ahead. "Taking over from Graeme is a huge responsibility,” he said.

"I don't think anyone can replace Graeme but I want to make sure that at least I deliver close to what he's been doing.”

Dr Burger will focus on his Coolangatta general practice.

"I have a particular interest in healthy aging and chronic disease prevention,” he said.

'I'm going to be able to commit myself more to my general practice.”