Tweed hosts cast of classics

THE sweet sounds of classical music will fill the Tweed when The Northern Rivers Symphony Orchestra hosts a night of Glorious Classics

The Symphony Orchestra, led by renowned classical musician conductor Nicholas Routley and special guests soloist soprano Gaynor Morgan, will play the Tweed Civic Centre in what will be their final concert for 2016.

Routley has conducted several major orchestras from the Sydney Symphony to the Taiwan Symphony Orchestra and was also the founding director of the Sydney Chamber Choir and is actively involved with music on the Northern NSW Coast.

Soprano Gaynor Morgan was born in Cardiff, Wales, and studied at the Guildhall School of Music and the European Opera centre in Belgium.

She made her UK debut for Glyndebourne Touring Opera, singing Barbarina in Mozart's Le Nozze di Figaro under the direction of Sir Peter Maxwell Davies.

Morgan has toured the UK and also performed in Belgium, France, Singapore and in Australia. Her recordings include Milhaud's Les Malheurs d'Orphee for ASV with London's Matrix Ensemble under Robert Ziegler and Mozart's Le Nozze di Figaro for the Auvidis Astree under Jean Claude Malgoire in Paris.

She has guest lectured at the Griffith University Conservatorium and University of Queensland.

General admission $45, concession $40, students $20, under-15s are free.

Glorious Classics

Where: Tweed Civic Centre

When: Sunday, October 30 at 2.30pm (NSW)

Tickets: 02 6672 5404.