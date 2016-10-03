Tweed housing crisis: how to win the rental game

BEST friends Skye Fuller and Jasmine Mackenzie have a lot in common - they're both 23, have solid part-time jobs, are single parents and have endured a long wait to rent a home in the Tweed.

The Gold Coasters have spent two years applying for rentals around Pottsville and Cabarita because they believe the Tweed is a better place to raise their children.

Ms Mackenzie, an aged worker, was approved this week but Ms Fuller, a supermarket worker, is still on the endless cycle of house inspections, for which more than 25 applicants can turn up at any one time.

Ms Fuller believes having a child "isn't as bad as having a pet” when it comes to house-hunting and that agents and landlords should "just give us a go” because single mothers can be responsible tenants.

"They make up reasons why (the application is rejected), but it's the child thing, obviously they would prefer someone without a child,” Ms Fuller said.

Vacancy rates from the Real Estate Institute of NSW show in March 2016, the Northern Rivers had the third lowest vacancy rate in NSW, at 1.5%, a worse rate than Sydney with a 1.7% vacancy rate. To make matters more difficult, according to the latest CoreLogic-RP Data update, the median rent in the Tweed-Richmond area rose by 10% for the 12 months to March, to $440 per week.

Reflecting on the plight of the two mums, REINSW deputy president Brett Hunter said in a competitive market, applicants could use a number of techniques to improve their chances.

"From an investor's point of view, risk is mainly around two areas - financial, through rent, and risk to the property, through damage,” Mr Hunter said.

"Have some savings in a bank account to say 'here is what I have been able to save over a period of time'.

"Getting references or testimonials, even personal references, can help you to show how you can keep a place clean and tidy. Agents will also absolutely Google you before we approve you.

"Have a look at your Facebook and say would you rent a property to you - and if you wouldn't, I wouldn't.”

Applicant tips:

1. Write a cover letter, outlining who you are and addressing areas of financial or property damage risk

2. Revamp all your social media accounts

3. Put steady savings into a bank account to demonstrate a strong financial position

4. Get references - personal and business

5. Find out when the slow season is in your region and set your lease to end around that time

6. Hand your application in with all the correct information as soon as possible and try to line up your move-in date, with the available date of the property

7. Dress professionally for the inspection