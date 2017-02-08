Tweed is health minister's first hospital visit in new role

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard visited The Tweed Hospital today in his first hospital site visit since being appointed minister.

THE Tweed has been the location of new NSW health minister Brad Hazzard's first hospital visit since being handed the portfolio - but he refused to commit to a new hospital or say when election promises would be kept.

The MP spent Tuesday night in a Tweed hotel before meeting with staff and union representatives on Wednesday to chew the fat on local issues.

Mr Hazzard, who was only appointed to the portfolio last week, said it was too early to offer commitments on when previous funding promises might reach Tweed accounts, after $48 million was promised to redevelop the existing hospital in early 2015.

Likewise he said he had not had enough time to be briefed on the state of planning for a potential new greenfield hospital Tweed development site.

But he said after meeting staff, he now had a better understanding of their concerns and would go away and work on how best to address those.

NSW Shadow Health Minister Walt Secord was quick to call for the minister to stop stalling and urgently direct resources to increase medical services in the Tweed.

"We note that Mr Hazzard is new to the role, but I hope this is not another cruel trick to divert medical staff and patients from the need for improvements at Tweed Hospital - and its original promise,” he said.

"Sadly, the National Party is getting up to their old tricks and this could be a stalling tactic.”

Mr Secord said he was aware the hospital had been under enormous pressure after meeting with doctors to discuss the need for improvements earlier this year.

Mr Hazzard's visit followed calls this week by the Tweed Hospital medical staff council to increase medical services for people of the Tweed and Murwillumbah.

Tweed MP Geoff Provest had previously confirmed to the Tweed Daily funds had been directed to plan for a potential new hospital site.

But the minister said today he was yet to be briefed on those plans and would do so on his return to Sydney.

He said the fact he chose Tweed as the site of his first hospital visit since becoming health minister was an indication of its priority in his portfolio.

The MP also used the visit to welcome 18 new interns to the Tweed, with their appointments part of a statewide $107 million hospital intern program.