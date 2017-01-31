Tweed kids ready to go back to school

Dane Emmett (4) starts kindergarten this year at Banora Point Primary School while his sisters Layla (7), Evie (10) and Grace (11) will be on hand to help him through his first day.

THOUSANDS of excited children across the Tweed have put on their school uniforms for the first time as school starts back again this week.

As summer holidays come to a close, the school gates opened on Monday for the start of another school year.

For five-year-old Dane Emmett, the wait for the first day of school for has been a long time coming.

After seeing his three older sisters head off to Banora Point School over the years, the new kindergartner is excited to put on his school uniform every day. Dane's mum Lea Emmett said while she was excited for her youngest to start school, it was going to be a little emotional waving goodbye.

"I'm going to be putting the sunglasses on,” Ms Emmett said.

"But the transition, knowing the school, is going to be a lot easier.”

Ms Emmett said she was not worried about Dane finding his feet.

"He just wants to learn, he doesn't stop talking,” Ms Emmett said.

"He's so used to the girls' routine. He high fives everyone when he sees them and his sisters will look after him in the playground.”