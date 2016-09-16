Tweed, let's kick the kilos!

JOIN US: Tweed Fitness Club owner Andrew Riches gets ready for Kick the Kilos. Tweed Fitness Club is at Shop 8-9, 112-114 Minjungbal Dr, South Tweed.

GET ready to run Tweed, the Daily News and Tweed Fitness Club have joined forces to help kick the kilos for spring.

Tweed Daily News staff will lace-up the running shoes to encourage the community to implement a fitness focus leading into summer. Open 24/7 and offering a range of fitness and social activities, Tweed Fitness Club owner Andrew Riches said they're embracing the chance to help kick the kilos.

"It's a good initiative and we are trying to get the whole of the Tweed a bit more active,” Mr Riches said.

"We want to make sure the whole of the Tweed knows that even just a 30-minute walk a day can help and we're hoping that by joining forces with the Daily News, we can get that message out.”

Riches said the family-friendly club boasted a non-intimidating environment.

"Everybody here is normal and a real person. We've got seniors, kids and every shape and size and everyone is welcome,” Riches said.

The Tweed is going up against 14 other regions in Queensland and northern NSW, with the aim to walk or run as many kilometres as you can over 12 weeks. Log your scores in our Strava app group, and it will pool together with everyone else's scores in that group. The town that racks up the biggest distance overall and per capita wins. The competition starts today, so sign up to Strava and spread the word.

1. Download Strava from the App store or Google Play.

2. Set up a Strava account with your email address and a password. Select running as your core activity.

3. Once you have an account, click on the three dots in the bottom right corner, 'more'. Click on clubs. You can then click on the search tool in the top right corner and search Kick the Kilos. Find Tweed Daily News and hit join.