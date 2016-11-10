Tweed plane crash investigation continues

A single engine two seat Cessna 152 light aircraft crashed landed in a farm field at South Tweed Heads.

AURTHORITIES are continuing to investigate why a light plane carrying a pilot and one passenger crashed in Tweed Heads South about 4pm on Wednesday.

The Cessna 152 was on approach to the Gold Coast Airport when it crashed onto a property off Fraser Drive.

The single engine plane was registered to Air Gold Coast Professional Jet, a charter and flight training service located at Gold Coast Airport, and general manager Peter Long said the company was taking appropriate measures to help the Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) with the investigation.

"The accident is being examined by our investigators and a report will be provided to the ATSB and CASA,” Mr Long said.

"At this stage it is too early to determine a cause.

"The ATSB will issue a preliminary report I would think within a couple of weeks however it may take six months for their final report.”

Emergency services confirmed the pilot and single passenger of the light plane only suffered minor injuries and were treated by ambulance officers on the scene.

"We are thankful our flight instructor and student walked away without a scratch and their welfare is all that matters at this stage,” Mr Long said.

Witness Bill Sullivan, who saw the plane crash onto his Pioneer Country property, said he was sitting on his tractor when it happened.

"They just bounced along the ground, they landed but kept bouncing along the ground as they went,” Mr Sullivan said.

"Towards the end of the paddock there's a mound which they hit and it flipped over.

"They were out when I got there.

"They seemed pretty quiet.

"The wind was strong.

"They were okay but very subdued.”

Air Gold Coast Professional Jet staff removed the plane from the initial crash site at approximately 5.45pm on Wednesday.