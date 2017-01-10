Tweed police crackdown on weekend crime

Counterfeit notes

STAFF and businesses are being encouraged to examine bank notes after a counterfeit $100 was used in a store at Tweed Heads South. The counterfeit note was tended last week and reported to police on Friday. In the wake of the report, police are asking businesses to examine bank notes and to record details of vehicles or people acting suspiciously.

On the run since 2012

A MAN on the run since 2012 has been caught by police and charged with stealing copper pipes. The 43-year-old of no fixed address was stopped at about 9am last Saturday when he was hanging around the Kingscliff CBD. Police checked their computer system and found the man had an outstanding warrant dating back to 2012. He was refused bail.

Plane spotted on M1

AN AIRCRAFT that crashed into a cane field at Eviron, east of Murwillumbah, last Friday at 8.20am has been spotted on the M1. Motorists on the Pacific Motorway at mid-morning on Saturday noticed the plane being towed. Both the pilot and the passenger were lucky enough to walk away from the crash.

Drink driver nabbed

A 21-YEAR-OLD from Sydney has been busted drink driving in Byron Bay. The woman, from Croyden, in Sydney's inner-west, was stopped at 2.30am on Friday, January 7. She was breath tested, returned a positive result and was arrested. She was then taken to Byron Bay Police station where she returned a mid-range reading. She was due to appear at Byron Bay Local Court on February 2.

Teen filmed in shower

POLICE are appealing to the public for information after a teenager was filmed in the shower block of a holiday park. The incident happened on Tweed St, Brunswick Heads, at 1am last Sunday. The 17-year-old was in the shower when he noticed a mobile phone appearing underneath the wall of the cubicle. The person holding the phone left the scene when the boy noticed. Officers from Tweed Byron LAC are urging anyone with information that could help to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or to use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page.