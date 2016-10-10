Tweed police news in five minutes

Police attended a crash at Uki over the weekend.

Woman found

A MURWILLUMBAH woman, who was feared missing, has reported to Murwillumbah Police.

Danielle Haliczer was reported as a missing person by concerned friends and family after she was last seen on Tuesday, October 4.

The woman contacted Murwillumbah Police Station on Saturday, October 8, when she realised she had been reported as missing.

Police made numerous enquiries to locate Ms Haliczer and thanked the community for their assistance.

Bike rider injured

A MAN is in a serious condition following a motorcycle and 4WD collision near Uki on Friday, October 7.

About 5.15pm, a motorcycle and 4WD collided on Kyogle Rd about 3km west of Uki.

The rider of the motorcycle, a 43-year-old man from Barkers Vale, suffered serious injuries and was treated by paramedics before being airlifted to Gold Coast University Hospital. The road was closed in both directions for more than four hours.

Bangalow intruder

A MAN was charged at Tweed Heads Local Court on Monday in relation to a break-in at a Bangalow home early Sunday. It was alleged the 39-year-old male broke into the home and attempted to sexually assault a 57-year-old woman.