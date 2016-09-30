Tweed police who died on duty remembered

SENIOR Constable Warren Keith James and Constable First Class Andrew James Murray, who died while carrying out their duties in the Tweed Byron LAC, were remembered on Thursday.

A ceremony was held at Vibe church, Tweed Heads, for National Police Remembrance Day, where the two officers' families were presented with honour boards compiled by Tweed police.

The framed boards feature photographs of the officers, their insignia and the stories of how they came to lose their life on duty, and will be hung up in the new Tweed Heads police station.

Tweed Byron Local Area Command Snr Cnst Andrew James Murray. Alina Rylko

Sen Const Murray was holidaying with his family at Byron Bay on March 23, 1989, when he jumped into rough surf to rescue a young woman in distress. He was never seen again.

Sen Const James was a passenger in a police car heading back from Lismore District Court to the Tweed Heads police station on September 10, 1986, when the car hit a tree.

Tweed Byron Local Area Command Snr Cnst Warren Keith James. Alina Rylko

Tweed-Byron LAC Commander Wayne Starling thanked officers' families who were present at the service.

"There is no doubt that within the policing family we have always known what it means to be a part of the thin blue line and the importance of honouring those who have fallen while holding that line,” he said in his address.

Tweed-Byron LAC Senior Constable Nicole Adams√ read a poem of her choosing called The Final Inspection: "Step forward now, you soldier; you've borne your burdens well; walk peacefully on heaven's streets; you've done your time in hell,” she read.

This year, sergeant Geoffrey Richardson who was killed in a single-vehicle collision while on duty in Maitland on March 5, 2016, and Curtis Cheng, a police accountant murdered in a terrorist act in front of Parramatta Police Headquarters on October 2, 2015, were added to the 254 officer honour roll.