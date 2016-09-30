Tweed product Cheysing NRL premiership dream

STORMING: Tweed Heads and Bilambil Jets' product Cheyse Blair scores a try for the Melbourne Storm during the NRL preliminary final against the Canberra Raiders.

BILAMBIL Jets product Cheyse Blair will be on the grandest stage of them all this Sunday against Cronulla, less than a year after resurrecting his NRL career with a move to the Melbourne Storm.

After four injury-plagued seasons and 44 games with Parramatta (2012-13) and Manly (2014-15), the 105kg, 194cm winger centre has shone in 2016 with nine tries from his 17 games, including a second-half try in the Storm's 14-12 preliminary final defeat of Canberra last weekend.

The rise is representative of a rare talent which former co-coach Kerry Gill said was on show as far back as under-7 level when Blair played with the Jets.

"I remember Cheyse scoring his first try, followed by another after he did something you don't often see at that age,” Gill said.

"It was more like something you'd see the Wally Lewises or the Joey Johnses do. I knew then and there we had something special,” he said.

Cheyse Blair (front, second from left) with the Bilambil Jets under-7s. Father Tony Blair (back left) and Kerry Gill (back right) were the side's coaches. Contributed

While the Tweed River High product went on to represent Australia and NSW at schoolboy level, injuries had Blair disillusioned enough to question his future before the Storm came calling in October, 2015. "He was nearly going to give it away,” said father Tony, who coached Blair in under-7s alongside Gill.

"But he stuck it out and he loves it there in Melbourne.”

Blair Snr said Bellamy's coaching was a key factor in his son hitting his straps and signing a contract extension beyond the 2016 season.

"He has him tackling really well and he has improved Cheyse's defence,” he said.

He said the Storm's professional and family-orientated environment and the relative anonymity league players enjoyed in Victoria were also key in Blair's starring.

"He's signed for a couple more years as he loves it down there,” Blair Sr said.

"It's good down there because it's all Aussie Rules and no one really knows who you are. He likes that and finds it relaxing.”

Blair Sr said regardless of who one usually supported, they'd all be cheering on the Storm come Sunday.

"All the Bilambil people will be cheering him on. They'll be all behind him,” he said.