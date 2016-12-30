Tweed rallies around surfer as he continues fight for life

WHILE much-loved Tweed surfer Steven Powell remains in hospital fighting for his life, the Cabarita community rallies to show its support for him.

A Gold Coast University Hospital spokeswoman said yesterday Mr Powell's condition remained unchanged, in "serious but stable" condition in a coma.

The surfer, who lives at Hastings Point, was injured a week ago after jumping from a moving vehicle on Tweed Coast Rd at Pottsville.

Since then there has been an outpouring of well-wishes on social media as the community came together to show their love and respect for the talented surfing identity known as "Powelly".

Cabarita Boardriders Club held a fundraiser on Tuesday where his friends gathered to share their memories of the man and a laugh in what is a tough period.

Club president Scott "Chicka" King said the turnout was testament to how much Mr Powell meant to those fortunate enough to share in his life.

"When the boys found out what happened to Steve and the accident and his condition, the first thing they wanted to do was have a fundraiser just to help him with his recovery and for when he gets out of hospital," he said.

"Powelly's a really good part of the community and the response from everyone reflected that."

IN ACTION: Steven Powell is recognised as fearless surfer who has always been generous giving time and sharing his knowledge with young Tweed surfers. Dean James (sourced Facebook Lay

Mr Powell, 36, has long been a fixture in the Tweed surfing community, with "Chicka" describing him as a fearless surfer who had always been generous in his time and sharing his knowledge with young surfers.

He went to Kingscliff High School, works at Boardriders Coolangatta and had dedicated much of his recent years to shaping boards for his brand, Elusiv Surfboards.

The mid-week meeting of his friends at Cabarita Headland followed an outpouring of support on social media in the days after news of the incident broke.

Described as a "tenacious person with the heart of a lion and generous to a fault", Mr Powell was someone said to be "more comfortable in the water than on land".

The initial response on Facebook was one of disbelief as the Cabarita community came to terms with the news. Jo Robbo wrote: "Can't believe it. A school friend who never changed - lover of life".

But as the news began to sink in, the sombre community rallied and shared its hopes that his condition would soon improve.

Police continue to investigate the incident that happened at 11.30pm on December 23.