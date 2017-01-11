Tweed Regional Museum closed for maintenance

The Tweed Regional Museum will remain closed until next week for maintenance.

THE Tweed Regional Museum is closed for maintenance following a fault in the air conditioning system.

The museum in Murwillumbah, which was reopened in August 2014, will be closed until Tuesday, January 17 as a safety precaution while repairs continue on the air conditioner ceiling ducting that became loose last week.

Tweed Shire Council director of community and natural resources Tracey Stinson said the ducting a temporarily solution to secure the ducting will be put in place by Monday to protect the safety of visitors and staff.

"Council is conscious of the inconvenience to residents and visitors caused by the temporary closure, particularly during the school holiday period, and was keen to ensure the Museum could be safely reopened as soon as possible," Ms Stinson said.

For further information and updates, visit http://museum.tweed.nsw.gov.au/